Got a Green Card? Here's when you can apply for citizenship – key rules Indians should know

Having a Green Card does not automatically make someone a US citizen, but it can put them on the path to naturalization. USCIS explains permanent residents about the different routes to citizenship, including the standard five-year pathway and a separate route for certain spouses of US citizens.

When can Green Card holders become US citizens? USCIS explains key naturalization routes. (Pexel)

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The agency’s Citizenship Resource Center outlines the eligibility routes and key stages involved in the naturalization process.

When can Green Card holders apply for US citizenship?

For many lawful permanent residents, the key milestone is five years of permanent residence. USCIS specifically lists a pathway for people who have been lawful permanent residents for five years.

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There is also a separate route for people who are married to a US citizen. Eligibility requirements can differ depending on the applicant’s circumstances, so holding a Green Card alone does not mean that a person can immediately apply for naturalization.

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{{^usCountry}} USCIS also lists citizenship pathways for people serving in the US military and for certain children of US citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} USCIS also lists citizenship pathways for people serving in the US military and for certain children of US citizens. {{/usCountry}}

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The agency advises prospective citizens to determine which eligibility category applies to them before beginning the naturalization process.

What happens after becoming eligible?

USCIS outlines a 10-step naturalization process for people seeking US citizenship. The process includes determining eligibility, preparing and submitting the naturalization application, attending the required appointments and completing the naturalization interview and test.

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The naturalization interview is another important stage. USCIS provides resources explaining what applicants can expect during the interview and test.

The final step is the Oath of Allegiance. USCIS says taking the oath at a naturalization ceremony completes the naturalization process and makes the applicant a US citizen.

What does this mean for Indians with US Green Cards?

For Indian nationals who have secured US permanent residency, the five-year naturalization pathway is particularly relevant if they are not applying through another eligibility category.

However, the five-year period should not be treated as an automatic citizenship deadline. Eligibility depends on the requirements applicable to the individual, and USCIS has separate pathways for certain people married to US citizens, military personnel and children of US citizens.

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Indians who become permanent residents through employment-based immigration, family sponsorship or other Green Card routes therefore need to look at their individual circumstances before applying for naturalization.

USCIS has also made study and preparation resources available through its Citizenship Resource Center, including material on the naturalization interview, civics test and other stages of the process.