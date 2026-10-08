Harvard international student ban may return if Trump wins court battle: How Indian students could be affected

President Donald Trump could revive a controversial ban on international students entering the US to study at Harvard University if a federal court order blocking the policy is lifted, a Justice Department lawyer told a federal appeals court Tuesday, according to a Harvard Crimson report. Trump’s Harvard student ban could return after court ruling: What it means for Indian and other students. (Unsplash)

The development comes as the Trump administration continues its legal fight with Harvard over the university’s ability to enroll international students. Justice Department lawyer Tiberius Davis told the First Circuit Court of Appeals that Trump would likely reissue the proclamation if the government succeeds in getting the court order blocking it lifted. Davis said he had been told by people in the White House that a new proclamation was likely.

What was Trump’s Harvard international student ban? The earlier proclamation sought to suspend the entry of international students seeking to study at Harvard. However, it was blocked by US District Judge Allison D. Burroughs and eventually expired in December 2025.

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The possibility of its return could create fresh uncertainty for Harvard’s international student population, which includes students from countries such as India. However, the current development does not amount to a new entry ban, and there is no new proclamation in effect at present.

Why could Trump bring the ban back? The Trump administration’s dispute with Harvard began in May 2025, when the Department of Homeland Security issued a letter seeking to revoke the university’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program.

Harvard challenged the move in court, and Burroughs blocked the government’s action as well as a subsequent notice of intent to withdraw the university’s certification. The administration later said it would not enforce the initial May letter.

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The administration subsequently sought to prevent international students from entering the US to study at Harvard. That proclamation was also blocked and later expired.

Davis told the appeals court that Trump had not reissued the proclamation because the existing court order would make enforcement impossible. He urged the court to at least vacate the order, saying that if the government wins its appeal, Trump would likely issue a new proclamation, as per the Harvard Crimson report.

What happens next? The First Circuit judges questioned whether the current case should continue because the original proclamation expired in December 2025. They also raised the possibility that a fresh proclamation could become a new legal case.

The court also scrutinized the administration’s justifications for the original policy, including allegations concerning antisemitism at Harvard and the university’s alleged cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party. One judge noted that a broad restriction could also affect Israeli students and Jewish students from Latin America.

Harvard’s lawyer, Paul Clement, argued that the administration had other legal processes available to address its concerns with the university and that those procedures would provide greater opportunities for notice, response and review.

How could it affect Indian and other international students If a new proclamation were issued, its precise terms would determine how international students are affected. Depending on the scope of any renewed restriction, students from India and other countries could face uncertainty over entry to the US for Harvard studies, while prospective international applicants could also have to factor the policy into their plans.

For now, however, the Harvard international student ban has not been revived, and any new restriction would depend on further court proceedings and action by the Trump administration.