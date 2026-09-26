Indians in US moving homes? Why address change won't update immigration records - here's what you need to do

Indians as well as other foreign nationals living in the US who move to a new address must update their information with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) separately from the US Postal Service (USPS), the agency has warned.

USCIS warns immigrants: USPS address change does not update immigration records; what to know. (Representational image) (Pexel)

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Changing an address with USPS does not update USCIS records, and USPS will not forward mail sent by USCIS. People who fail to update their address with the immigration agency could miss important notices, face delays in their cases or fail to receive immigration documents.

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What USCIS says about changing your address

{{^usCountry}} USCIS said people who have filed an immigration benefit request must notify the agency of any address change as soon as possible to ensure they receive correspondence and benefits without delay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} USCIS said people who have filed an immigration benefit request must notify the agency of any address change as soon as possible to ensure they receive correspondence and benefits without delay. {{/usCountry}}

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Most noncitizens in the US are also required to report a change of address to USCIS within 10 days of moving. The requirement does not apply to A and G visa holders and visa-waiver visitors.

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USCIS strongly encourages people to update their address through their online account as soon as they move. The agency's Enterprise Change of Address (E-COA) self-service tool is available through the USCIS online account.

Using the online account to report a move meets the legal requirement to notify USCIS, according to the agency. The online process can also allow the address change to be processed almost immediately.

People with pending, approved or previously filed cases can use the online system even if they originally filed their immigration benefit request by mail.

When updating an address online, applicants must provide the receipt numbers for each pending benefit request. USCIS said this helps ensure the new address is updated for the relevant cases and that correspondence and benefits related to those cases continue without delay.

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What Indians should know

Indians living in the US should not assume that filing a change-of-address request with USPS is enough if they have an immigration case with USCIS.

The agency recommends updating information with both USCIS and USPS after moving. This is particularly important for anyone waiting for USCIS correspondence, case notices or immigration documents at their previous address.

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USCIS also allows people to submit a paper Form AR-11, Alien's Change of Address Card, by mail. The agency says filing the paper form meets the legal requirement to notify USCIS of a move.

However, USCIS strongly recommends using its online change-of-address tool because a paper AR-11 does not provide an automated update to the agency's systems.