Student visas, H-1B, Green Card and more: Indians to soon face new immigration challenges – here's why

For Indian students and professionals, the traditional US immigration pathway, F-1 student visa, practical training, H-1B employment and eventually a green card, is becoming harder to navigate as the Trump administration changes rules at several points in that journey.

US immigration rules tighten: What Indian students and workers face from F-1 to H-1B and Green Cards. (Unsplash)

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The latest disruption came on August 26, when the US State Department paused or rescheduled visa interviews worldwide as consular officers undergo new training. The move comes alongside a series of other changes affecting international students, skilled foreign workers and employment-based immigrants.

For Indians, the significance goes beyond any single rule. The student-to-worker-to-green-card pipeline is facing pressure at almost every stage, with new questions over how long students can remain in the US, how they can gain practical experience, how employers can sponsor them and how quickly they can move toward permanent residency.

Visa appointments are the latest hurdle

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Also read: H-1B visa shock: New six-figure fee could turn post-graduation work route into costly bet for Indian students

The State Department is carrying out training for consular officers as the administration increases scrutiny of visa applicants. The disruption could affect Indian students waiting for F-1 interviews, H-1B workers seeking visa stamps and other applicants who need consular appointments before travelling to the US.

The pause does not mean US visa issuance has been permanently suspended.

F-1 students now face a fixed period of stay

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The US has also changed one of the basic rules governing how international students remain in the country.

The Department of Homeland Security published a final rule in July replacing the long-standing “duration of status” (D/S) system with a fixed period of admission for F-1 and J-1 visa holders. The rule is scheduled to take effect on September 15, 2026.

OPT could become another pressure point

The administration has also been considering a major fee for international students seeking to work in the US through Optional Practical Training.

For years, the F-1-to-OPT route has been one of the most common ways for international graduates to gain US work experience before attempting the H-1B route. A proposed charge of $100,000 for OPT has therefore raised concerns about whether international graduates will still be able to afford the transition from education to employment.

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For Indian students, that creates a potential squeeze between the cost of studying in the US and the cost of remaining in the country after graduation.

CPT is facing tighter scrutiny

Another recent development concerns Curricular Practical Training (CPT), which allows eligible F-1 students to undertake practical training that is an integral part of their curriculum.

On August 12, Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Student and Exchange Visitor Program issued guidance reminding designated school officials of their responsibilities when authorizing CPT.

Then comes the H-1B hurdle

For Indian graduates who successfully move from F-1 status into the US workforce, the next major challenge is often the H-1B program.

That route is also facing a major proposed change.

The Trump administration has proposed a $103,265 fee for covered H-1B petitions. The Department of Homeland Security is seeking to make the six-figure charge permanent through a new regulation.

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The cost would primarily fall on employers rather than being a direct visa fee paid by the worker. But a much higher sponsorship cost could influence whether companies are willing to sponsor foreign graduates and workers.

Also read: Trump administration pauses US visa interviews worldwide - here’s why applicants may have to wait longer

Green Card applicants face another procedural change

Green Card applicants are also entering a period of change.

USCIS is moving to a new edition of Form I-485, the application used by eligible applicants seeking adjustment of status to permanent resident.

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USCIS has also introduced changes involving the assessment of public-charge issues for certain adjustment-of-status applicants, adding another issue applicants may need to understand.

What the latest changes mean for Indians

The recent developments are significant because they are not isolated changes to unrelated visa categories. They affect different links in the same immigration chain.

For Indian applicants, the key issue is therefore no longer just whether a particular visa remains available. The bigger question is how easily an applicant can move from student to worker, worker to H-1B holder and H-1B holder to permanent resident as the rules continue to evolve.