Trump admin's revocation plan: Was your visa revoked? Does it mean immediate deportation? Here's what to know

The Trump administration is preparing to revoke the US business and tourism visas of up to 200,000 foreign nationals who have applied for or are currently seeking asylum in the country, raising questions over how affected travelers can check their status and whether losing a visa could lead to immediate deportation.

Visa revoked by US government? Here's what happens next (REUTERS)

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The proposed move would target certain B1 and B2 visas issued between 2016 and 2026, according to State Department documents obtained by The Associated Press.

Was your US visa revoked? Here's how to check

Foreign nationals who are concerned that their visa may have been revoked can check their case status through the US Department of State's Consular Electronic Application Center (CEAC).

The process is straightforward:

Go to the CEAC visa status tracker. Select “Nonimmigrant Visa” for a B1 or B2 visa. Enter the visa case number. Enter the passport number linked to the visa. Enter the first five letters of the surname. Submit the information to view the status displayed by the system.

The CEAC portal can be used to check the status of immigrant and nonimmigrant visa cases. Visa holders should also monitor any communication from the State Department, US embassy or consulate regarding their visa.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: US visa status check: How to know if your visa was revoked amid Trump administration's mass revocation plan Does visa revocation mean immediate deportation? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: US visa status check: How to know if your visa was revoked amid Trump administration's mass revocation plan Does visa revocation mean immediate deportation? {{/usCountry}}

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No, not necessarily. Losing a US visa does not automatically mean that a person will be immediately deported from the country.

Visa validity and permission to remain in the US are separate immigration questions. According to officials cited by AP, most people with asylum cases currently pending would be recategorized but would lose their status as business or tourism travelers.

The consequences for an individual can depend on the person's immigration status, pending applications and other protections or permissions available in the US.

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The proposed visa revocations therefore should not be interpreted as an automatic order for every affected person to leave the country immediately.

Why is the Trump administration revoking these visas?

The proposed revocations would target B1 and B2 visa holders who have sought asylum in the US or are currently seeking asylum.

B1 visas are generally issued for business travel, while B2 visas cover tourism, family visits and medical treatment.

The move comes as the Trump administration has stepped up scrutiny of foreign nationals seeking to enter or remain in the US. The administration has expanded scrutiny of visa applicants' social media activity, introduced visa bond requirements in some cases and restricted visa issuance to citizens of certain countries.

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Also read: Seeking US citizenship? Why USCIS reinforced neighborhood investigations for some cases

Current B1 and B2 applicants are also required to affirm that they will not apply for asylum in the US and demonstrate that they intend to return to their home countries.

Why is this significant?

The State Department has already revoked about 175,000 visas over the past 18 months, according to AP. Those cases involved people convicted or accused of crimes, as well as people who publicly opposed US policies, particularly regarding the Middle East.

The latest proposal would expand the scope of visa enforcement significantly if implemented.

For now, affected or potentially affected visa holders can check their status through the CEAC system and should wait for formal State Department guidance before drawing conclusions about their ability to remain in or travel to the US.

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