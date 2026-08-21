Two layoffs in two years: Indian H-1B worker questions US stay, weighs India return amid visa anxiety

An Indian professional on an H-1B visa is considering returning home after being laid off from two strategy jobs in the US, describing the combination of job insecurity and immigration pressure as a growing strain on her life.

An Indian professional on an H-1B visa is considering returning home after being laid off from two jobs in the US. (Representational image) (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The worker shared her experience in a post on Reddit, saying she had been laid off twice in two years despite believing the decisions were unrelated to her performance. She said the latest experience had pushed her to reconsider her plans to remain in the US.

“I am giving up,” she wrote, explaining that she had initially planned to spend several years in America to gain exposure to Silicon Valley's rapidly changing artificial intelligence industry.

The post has since prompted a broader discussion among Indians who have returned to India or are considering doing so after working in the US.

Also read: Harvard University warns international students to return to US before September 15 as new F-1, J-1 visa rules near

‘H-1B shackles’ and the stress of job loss

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Reddit user said she lost both of her strategy jobs after what she described as workplace favoritism. In her account, she claimed both employers wanted to bring in people they already knew and could not justify paying for two positions. However HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Reddit user said she lost both of her strategy jobs after what she described as workplace favoritism. In her account, she claimed both employers wanted to bring in people they already knew and could not justify paying for two positions. However HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this post. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She said the experience had been particularly difficult because her immigration status tied her employment situation to the US visa system.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“It’s only been 2 years here but it has taken mental toll considering how stuck one is with all the h1b shackles,” she wrote.

The worker said she had remained legally compliant but nevertheless felt as though she was constantly at risk.

“To feel like I am doing something illegal while every move of mine has been legal and respectful,” she wrote, describing the emotional burden of navigating the system after losing her job.

She also cited personal reasons for wanting to stay in America, including professional exposure to Silicon Valley and what she described as a greater sense of safety as a woman.

Also read: Applying for Green Card? I-485 form rule changes kick in from September 18 - here's all you need to know

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But after two layoffs, she said those advantages were no longer enough to outweigh the uncertainty.

Is India a better option for US returnees?

The post asked whether returning to India would be a sensible decision and whether the Indian job market could offer opportunities for someone with experience in strategy, business and go-to-market roles.

The discussion produced sharply different views.

One commenter argued that India's job market could benefit from professionals with US experience, while another pushed back, saying highly qualified Indians returning from America can face difficulties getting hired because companies may prefer candidates already within established networks.

A commenter with experience in pharma and biotech said even highly qualified Indians with advanced degrees and significant US work experience can struggle to enter the Indian corporate system.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The original poster also acknowledged that favoritism could exist in India, but said the immediate issue was the financial and immigration pressure of remaining unemployed in the US.

“If things aren't working here which they are not then don't force yourself in,” she wrote in a follow-up response.

Why more Indian professionals are reassessing the US

The discussion comes against a backdrop of continuing uncertainty for foreign workers in the US. For H-1B employees, losing a job can create an additional layer of pressure because immigration rules limit the time workers can remain in the country after employment ends unless they find another qualifying option.

For Indian professionals who have spent years building careers in America, returning home can therefore become more than a career decision. It can involve weighing salary differences, family support, housing, professional opportunities and immigration stability at the same time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Reddit discussion also shows that there is no single experience for Indian professionals returning from the US.

Some participants argued that moving home can remove the financial burden and visa anxiety associated with unemployment in America. Others warned that US work experience does not automatically translate into an easier job search in India.