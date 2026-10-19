US legal immigration falls by half under Trump as visa restrictions hit 91 countries

Legal immigration to the United States fell by half in February 2026 after President Donald Trump’s administration introduced restrictions affecting applicants from dozens of countries. The US State Department issued just 26,000 immigrant visas during the month, compared with a monthly average of 52,000 before Trump returned to office, according to a New York Times analysis.

Legal immigration to the United States fell by half after Trump’s administration introduced restrictions affecting applicants. (REUTERS)

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The policies, introduced in late 2025 and early 2026, made immigration extremely difficult for applicants from 91 countries and reduced the number of immigrant visas available to people from another 61, the report said. The administration said the measures were intended to strengthen security screening and assess applicants’ potential future reliance on public benefits.

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Immigrant visa issuances plunge across regions

The decline varied significantly by region. Immigrant visa issuances fell by 99% in Central Asia, 89% in Africa, 84% in Eastern Europe, 81% in the Middle East and 73% in Australia and Oceania, compared with monthly averages in 2023 and 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} South Asia recorded a 63% decline, while issuances fell by 60% in South America, 53% in the Caribbean, 33% in East Asia and 30% in Central America. Western Europe recorded a smaller drop of 16%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} South Asia recorded a 63% decline, while issuances fell by 60% in South America, 53% in the Caribbean, 33% in East Asia and 30% in Central America. Western Europe recorded a smaller drop of 16%. {{/usCountry}}

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Canada and Mexico were exceptions, with immigrant visa issuances increasing by 142% and 17%, respectively. Together, the two countries accounted for about 30% of all immigrant visas issued in February, according to the report.

Immigrant visas allow eligible foreign nationals to enter the US as lawful permanent residents, commonly known as green-card holders. The figures cover visas issued through US consulates abroad and do not include every green card granted through other routes, such as adjustment of status within the country.

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Travel ban and visa freeze drive restrictions

In January 2026, an expanded US travel ban blocked people from 39 countries from receiving visas or entering the country. A separate suspension of immigrant visa issuance affected applicants from another 52 countries, the report said. The administration had suspended the diversity immigrant visa program a month earlier.

The restrictions were challenged in federal court. At the end of August, courts in two separate lawsuits ordered the government to resume issuing visas, according to the New York Times. However, many affected applicants were still waiting despite the rulings.

Student, work and visitor visas also decline

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The impact extended beyond permanent immigration. Visas for students and workers fell by 30% compared with a year earlier, while tourist and business visitor visas declined by about 25% in February.

India and China were not covered by the travel bans but still recorded sharp declines in student and H-1B work visas, the analysis said. Additional rules and fees contributed to the wider slowdown.

Visas for seasonal agricultural and exchange workers remained broadly stable, while issuances for other seasonal workers, including those in hospitality and tourism, declined.