US lifts immigrant visa pause for 75 countries after court order; here's what applicants should know

The US Department of State has confirmed that a January 2026 pause on immigrant visa issuance for nationals of 75 countries is no longer in effect, following a court order in the case CLINIC et al. v. Rubio et al.

US ends immigrant visa pause for nationals of 75 countries. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The State Department updated its guidance on August 28, saying the pause ended on August 21 in accordance with the court’s order. The development affects applicants seeking US immigrant visas from a long list of countries, although the department said it will continue reviewing screening and vetting policies related to concerns over public-benefits reliance.

The January 21 policy had paused immigrant visa issuance to nationals of 75 countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Nigeria, Ghana, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Kenya and several other countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

What happens to immigrant visa applicants now?

The end of the pause does not mean all visa cases will automatically be approved or issued. The State Department said applicants from the affected countries may continue submitting applications and attending immigrant visa interviews, while consular posts will continue scheduling interviews.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The department’s latest update specifically states that the January pause is no longer in effect as of August 21.

The policy had been aimed at applicants from countries that the administration considered to have a higher risk of reliance on US public benefits. President Donald Trump has said immigrants should be financially self-sufficient and should not become a financial burden on Americans.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The State Department said it is conducting a broader review of screening and vetting policies to determine how immigrants from countries considered high-risk could potentially use welfare programs unlawfully or become a public charge.

Also read: H-1B dependent spouses can’t get jobs in US? Big blow for immigrants as DHS mulls work permit rollback

India not among the 75 countries

India is not included in the list of 75 countries covered by the January 2026 immigrant visa issuance pause.

The State Department has also clarified that the policy did not apply to tourist visas. Tourist visas are nonimmigrant visas and were not affected by the January pause.

Existing valid visas were not revoked

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The State Department said no immigrant visas were revoked under the January guidance. Questions about admission to the United States are handled by the Department of Homeland Security.

There are also limited exceptions under the previous policy. Dual nationals applying with a valid passport from a country not on the 75-country list are exempt from the pause. Certain children being adopted by Americans could also qualify for an exception, including a National Interest Exception where applicable.