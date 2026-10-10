US tightens visa, green card rules: 5 countries Indian techies can explore for overseas jobs, permanent residency

As the US tightens scrutiny of skilled-worker immigration and employment-based green-card applications, Indian technology professionals looking to build careers overseas may want to consider alternatives. These countries offer different routes to skilled employment and, in some cases, permanent residence, although eligibility depends on qualifications, salary, occupation and other immigration requirements.

US immigration uncertainty: 5 countries offering Indian professionals alternative work routes. (Unsplash)

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The latest US development came on October 8, when the Labor Department suspended the processing of employment-based permanent labor-certification applications involving eight major technology companies, including Microsoft, Adobe, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Cognizant and Capgemini.

The PERM labor-certification process is an important step in many employer-sponsored green-card cases. The suspension adds to uncertainty for professionals pursuing long-term US employment, although it does not automatically cancel existing work visas or mean that every green-card application has been halted.

Also read: US immigration fines: ICE finalizes new rules after judge blocks Trump policy; appeals process gets key change

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{{^usCountry}} For Indian tech workers considering other destinations, the following five countries offer distinct immigration pathways worth examining. 1. Canada: Express Entry and provincial nomination {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Indian tech workers considering other destinations, the following five countries offer distinct immigration pathways worth examining. 1. Canada: Express Entry and provincial nomination {{/usCountry}}

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Canada offers skilled workers routes to permanent residence through its Express Entry system, which manages applications under the Federal Skilled Worker Program, Canadian Experience Class and Federal Skilled Trades Program.

The Federal Skilled Worker Program can be relevant to Indian professionals with eligible overseas work experience. Applicants must satisfy requirements involving skilled employment, education and language proficiency. Foreign qualifications may require an Educational Credential Assessment.

Candidates who qualify enter the Express Entry pool and are ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System. Meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

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Provincial Nominee Programs offer another route for workers whose skills match the needs of individual provinces and territories.

2. Germany: EU Blue Card for skilled professionals

Germany offers the EU Blue Card to eligible qualified professionals with a suitable job offer. The route can be relevant to technology specialists, engineers and other workers who meet the qualification and salary requirements.

For 2026, the general minimum gross annual salary is €50,700. A lower threshold of €45,934.20 applies to eligible shortage occupations and certain other qualifying cases, subject to the applicable conditions.

Also read: Trump administration offers migrant children $3,000 to voluntarily leave US; all you need to know

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Eligible EU Blue Card holders can apply for a settlement permit after 27 months of qualifying employment if they meet the relevant requirements, including basic German proficiency at A1 level. The period can fall to 21 months for applicants with B1-level German proficiency.

Germany also has other skilled-worker residence routes for eligible professionals who do not qualify for an EU Blue Card.

3. New Zealand: Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa

New Zealand's Skilled Migrant Category provides a route to residence for eligible skilled workers with a job or job offer from an accredited employer.

Applicants must generally be aged 55 or younger, meet English-language requirements and satisfy the applicable employment, qualification, registration or points criteria. The rules also specify how applicants can qualify through relevant skilled work experience, income or professional qualifications.

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Successful applicants can live, work and study in New Zealand indefinitely. The visa may also allow eligible applicants to include their partner and dependent children, subject to the relevant conditions.

A job offer alone is not enough: applicants must meet the immigration requirements and follow the application process.

4. UAE: Employment visas and long-term residence options

The United Arab Emirates offers employment-linked work and residence permits for foreign professionals, including workers in technology and other specialized fields. The route generally depends on the employer, job and applicable immigration category.

The UAE also offers long-term residence options, including the Golden Visa, for people who meet specific eligibility criteria. These categories are separate from ordinary employment residence and are not available automatically to everyone with a job in the country.

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Indian professionals considering the UAE should check the employment contract, the sponsoring employer's obligations, work authorization requirements and the conditions governing residence renewal. Those interested in long-term residence should separately verify whether they qualify for a specialized visa category.

5. United Kingdom: Skilled Worker visa

The UK's Skilled Worker visa allows eligible foreign professionals to take up jobs with approved employers. Applicants need an eligible role, a certificate of sponsorship and must meet the applicable salary and English-language requirements.

The visa is employer- and job-linked, so workers should check whether a prospective employer is authorized to sponsor foreign workers and whether the offered position meets the relevant criteria.

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Eligible workers may eventually qualify for settlement, depending on their immigration category, qualifying residence period and the rules in force at the time of application. A Skilled Worker visa does not itself confer permanent residence.

What Indian professionals should consider before moving

The five countries offer different routes to overseas employment and long-term residence. Canada and New Zealand have skilled-migration pathways that can lead to residence for eligible applicants, while Germany's EU Blue Card provides a defined route towards a settlement permit. The UAE offers employment-linked residence and separate long-term visa categories, while the UK's Skilled Worker route may lead to settlement for eligible applicants.

Indian professionals should compare occupation eligibility, salary requirements, language tests, qualification recognition, application costs and family rights before deciding where to apply. They should also distinguish between a work visa, a residence permit and permanent residence, since each provides different rights.

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