US to make online filing mandatory for many immigration forms: What applicants need to know about the digital shift

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is preparing to require online filing for many immigration forms, moving more applications and supporting documents into its digital system as the agency seeks faster processing, stronger fraud detection and more efficient identity and national security screening.

USCIS wants more immigration forms filed online. (Representational photo) (Pexel)

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USCIS announced the change in a post on X, saying that digital submissions would help the agency “receive, store, and access information more efficiently” while supporting fraud detection, identity management and national security screening.

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How USCIS online filing works

{{^usCountry}} USCIS currently provides two ways to submit forms through an online account, according to its official guidance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} USCIS currently provides two ways to submit forms through an online account, according to its official guidance. {{/usCountry}}

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The first is a guided electronic form. Applicants answer questions step by step, with the system presenting questions relevant to the particular form and category.

The second option allows applicants to upload a completed PDF form along with supporting evidence. USCIS says both options provide similar tools for managing a case through an online account.

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The agency already maintains a separate list of forms available to file online. The new announcement indicates that USCIS plans to expand mandatory online filing to many forms rather than limiting digital submission to forms that applicants can voluntarily file electronically.

Why USCIS is pushing digital filing

USCIS says the move is designed to improve how immigration applications are handled while strengthening safeguards around the information submitted to the agency.

The agency specifically cited fraud detection, identity management and national security screening as areas that can benefit from digital submissions.

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Moving applications into an electronic system can also allow applicants to manage their cases through their USCIS online accounts. The agency's online filing guidance includes information on creating an account, submitting forms, uploading evidence and responding to Requests for Evidence.

USCIS also provides separate online filing resources for attorneys and accredited representatives, allowing legal representatives to work with clients through the agency's digital system.

What applicants should do now

The announcement does not mean that every USCIS form has immediately become online-only.

Applicants should check the specific form they intend to submit and USCIS's Forms Available to File Online page before filing. The agency's current system supports both guided online forms and PDF uploads for eligible filings.

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Those preparing immigration applications should also make sure they have access to a USCIS online account where required and understand whether their particular form can currently be filed electronically.

USCIS has not said in the announcement that all paper filings have already been eliminated. Instead, the agency said it “will soon require online filing for many forms,” signaling a broader shift toward electronic submissions.

For applicants, the change could make the filing process increasingly digital, while USCIS says the underlying goal is to make information easier for the agency to receive, store and access and to strengthen screening and fraud-detection capabilities.

The agency's official online filing options page provides the latest information on how electronic filing works and which online options are currently available.

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