US urges public to report immigration fraud: What NRIs should know about new ‘Protect America Together’ push

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is urging the public to report suspected immigration fraud, abuse and other activities it says could threaten US national security or public safety, under a new “Protect America Together” initiative.

USCIS urges public to report immigration fraud, criminal activity under new ‘Protect America Together’ push. (X/@USAndIndia)

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USCIS says its campaign covers several forms of immigration fraud, including fake or altered documents, identity fraud, marriage fraud, visa fraud, asylum fraud and employment fraud.

The agency has specifically included suspected fraud and abuse involving the H-1B, H-2B and EB-5 visa programs among the matters that can be reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: New six figure H-1B visa fee could cost US Treasury $38 billion over 10 years if applications fall: Study What H-1B workers, employers should know {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: New six figure H-1B visa fee could cost US Treasury $38 billion over 10 years if applications fall: Study What H-1B workers, employers should know {{/usCountry}}

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USCIS says employment fraud can include misrepresenting job offers or employment information. Its reporting campaign specifically lists H-1B program fraud and abuse as a category for tips.

For professionals on H-1B visas, this means allegations involving false employment information or other suspected immigration-benefit fraud can be submitted through the USCIS tip system.

The agency also lists document and identity fraud, including the use of fake or altered documents or another person's identity to obtain immigration benefits. Visa fraud, including providing false information in visa applications, is also included.

EB-5 investors also covered

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The USCIS campaign extends to the EB-5 immigrant investor program, another US immigration route used by foreign nationals, including Indians.

Under the EB-5 program, investors can seek lawful permanent residence by making the required investment in a US commercial enterprise and meeting the program's job-creation requirements. USCIS administers the program.

USCIS says suspected EB-5 fraud and abuse can be reported through its tip system.

Also read: JD Vance warns corporate America: ‘We’re not going to let’ firms replace US workers with cheaper foreign labor

How people in US can submit a tip

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The USCIS online tip portal allows people to report suspected immigration fraud or abuse involving an individual, a business or both. Users can provide identifying information such as a name, address, date of birth, A-number or immigration receipt number, if available.

USCIS says people can submit tips anonymously. Those who provide contact information may be contacted for follow-up questions.

The portal also allows supporting documents and images to be uploaded. USCIS advises people to provide as many relevant details as possible and to avoid submitting information unrelated to the tip.

The agency's list goes beyond immigration fraud. It asks the public to report falsely claiming US citizenship, including registering or voting in a federal election, as well as activities involving terrorism, violence or threats to national security and public safety.

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USCIS also makes clear that opinions or protected speech alone are not what it describes as “anti-Americanism through actions.” It gives violence and support for groups promoting violence or terrorism as examples of conduct that can be reported.

The agency is encouraging the public to use its dedicated tip system when they have specific information about suspected fraud or abuse rather than treating the campaign as a general reporting requirement for immigrants.