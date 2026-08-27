US visa status check: How to know if your visa was revoked amid Trump administration's mass revocation plan

The Trump administration is preparing to revoke the business and tourism visas of as many as 200,000 foreign nationals who have sought or are seeking asylum in the United States, potentially triggering the largest mass visa revocation in US history.

How to check if your visa was revoked as Trump administration weighs mass B1/B2 cancellations. (AP Photo)

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The planned action would target certain B1 and B2 visas issued between 2016 and 2026. B1 visas generally cover business travel, while B2 visas are used for tourism, family visits and medical treatment.

The State Department is expected to announce the revocations in the coming weeks, although the plan could still be challenged or revised, AP reported.

For foreign nationals concerned about whether a US visa remains valid, the status can be checked through the State Department's Consular Electronic Application Center.

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How can visa holders check their US visa status?

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{{^usCountry}} Visa holders can check their US visa status through the US Department of State's Consular Electronic Application Center (CEAC). Go to the CEAC visa status tracker. Select “Nonimmigrant Visa” if checking a B1/B2 or another temporary US visa. Enter the visa case number when prompted. Enter the passport number associated with the visa. Enter the first five letters of the surname as requested. Submit the details to view the latest status shown in the system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visa holders can check their US visa status through the US Department of State's Consular Electronic Application Center (CEAC). Go to the CEAC visa status tracker. Select “Nonimmigrant Visa” if checking a B1/B2 or another temporary US visa. Enter the visa case number when prompted. Enter the passport number associated with the visa. Enter the first five letters of the surname as requested. Submit the details to view the latest status shown in the system. {{/usCountry}}

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The CEAC system is the State Department's online portal for checking visa case status. Foreign nationals who believe their visa may have been revoked should also look for any direct communication from the State Department or a US embassy or consulate.

Who could be affected?

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The proposed action focuses on B1 and B2 visa holders who have applied for asylum or are currently seeking asylum in the US.

The administration has not publicly identified the total number of affected visa holders, and the documents obtained by AP do not establish how many of the targeted individuals currently have pending asylum applications.

The planned revocations would not necessarily mean immediate deportation. According to officials cited by AP, people with pending asylum cases could be recategorized while losing their B1 or B2 visa status.

The development comes as the Trump administration has increased scrutiny of US visa applicants and holders. The administration has introduced additional requirements involving social media histories, imposed visa bonds in some cases and restricted visa issuance to citizens of certain countries.

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Current B1 and B2 applicants are also asked to affirm that they will not seek asylum in the United States and demonstrate that they intend to return to their home countries.

Does visa revocation mean immediate deportation?

Not necessarily. The planned revocation of a B1 or B2 visa and the separate question of whether someone can remain in the US are not identical. Officials told AP that most people with asylum cases pending would be recategorized but would lose their business or tourism traveler status.

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The precise consequences can depend on an individual's immigration circumstances and any other status or protection available in the United States.

The proposed action also remains subject to change. AP reported that the State Department has not yet formally announced the revocations and that legal challenges are likely if the plan moves forward.

US visa scrutiny has expanded

The proposed B1/B2 revocations are part of a broader expansion of visa enforcement under the Trump administration.

Over the past 18 months, the State Department has revoked about 175,000 visas belonging to people convicted or accused of crimes ranging from drunken driving to crime and robbery, according to AP.