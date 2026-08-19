US visa update: $750 expedite fee expands to six countries for B-1/B-2 applicants; is India on the list?

The US State Department has expanded a pilot program allowing some B-1/B-2 visa applicants to pay an additional $750 fee for an earlier interview appointment, adding Canada and four Latin American countries to a scheme that began in Mexico.

Representational image showing US national flag. (Unsplash)

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The expansion took effect on August 18, 2026, and allows eligible applicants at participating US consular posts to seek a visa appointment within 10 business days, although expedited slots remain limited.

The newly added locations are Canada, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Honduras. US consular posts in Mexico will continue to participate in the program.

Which US visa applicants can use the $750 service?

The pilot applies to applicants seeking B-1/B-2 visitor visas, which cover temporary business and tourism travel to the United States.

Under the program, eligible applicants at participating consular posts can pay $750 on top of the regular visa application fee to request an appointment within 10 business days.

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The participating locations as of August 18 are:

Canada — US Embassy and all US consulates Bogota, Colombia Guatemala City, Guatemala San Jose, Costa Rica Tegucigalpa, Honduras US consular posts in Mexico

However, paying the additional fee does not guarantee an appointment at a particular time. The State Department's pilot provides only a limited number of expedited appointment slots at participating posts.

Is India on the list?

No. India is not among the countries participating in the $750 expedited B-1/B-2 visa appointment pilot as of August 19, 2026. The State Department’s latest expansion, effective August 18, added Canada, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Honduras, while Mexico remains part of the program. India has not been added.

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That means Indian applicants scheduling their B-1/B-2 visa interviews through US consular posts in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad or Kolkata cannot currently use the new $750 “Paid Expedite” option to secure an appointment within 10 business days.

Also read: US to change key immigration forms for extension of status: What Indian applicants need to know before September 15

$750 does not mean faster visa approval

One of the most important points for applicants is that the new fee only accelerates the interview appointment.

It does not guarantee faster visa adjudication or issuance.

Security checks, eligibility reviews and other administrative processing will continue under standard procedures. Those processes can still significantly delay visa issuance even after an applicant receives an earlier interview.

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An expedited appointment also does not improve an applicant's chances of being approved for a B-1/B-2 visa.

Applicants must continue to satisfy the same eligibility requirements as anyone applying through the regular process.

Pilot runs through December 2026

The expedited appointment program is currently scheduled to remain in effect through December 31, 2026.

The State Department may add other consular posts during the pilot period. Availability, however, can vary by location and may be limited.

The expansion comes as the US continues to deal with demand for nonimmigrant visa appointments at consular posts worldwide.