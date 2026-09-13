A 30-year-old Indian-origin man died after being struck by a semi-trailer on the Federal Highway near Canberra, Australia, just three weeks after the birth of his younger daughter. Sharma, who was originally from Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab, was living in Canberra with his wife and two daughters and worked in healthcare.

Harsh Sharma died after being struck by a semi-trailer on the Federal Highway near Canberra, Australia. (GoFundMe.com)

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Sharma was struck near Bungendore Road at Bywong, about 25 kilometres northeast of Canberra, at around 9.40pm on September 3, according to a report by The Australia Today. Emergency services attended the scene, but Sharma died at the site.

Police established a crime scene and began investigating the crash with assistance from the Crash Investigation Unit. The truck driver, who is also in his 30s, was taken to Canberra Hospital for mandatory testing.

Who was Harsh Sharma?

Sharma was a young father who had built a life in Canberra after moving from Punjab. He was originally from Mandi Gobindgarh and worked in the healthcare sector, according to the report.

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His death came at a particularly devastating time for his family. His youngest daughter was only three weeks old when he died. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, while his parents and extended family are in India.

A fundraiser launched by Sharma's childhood friend Harkirat Singh, along with Tanjot and Shabir, described him as a husband, son, friend and father whose life was cut short.

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The GoFundMe campaign was created to help Sharma's family meet immediate expenses, support his wife and daughters and provide longer-term financial stability.

Friends launch GoFundMe for Sharma's family

The fundraiser had collected almost $70,000 towards its $100,000 target from about 990 donations as of September 13.

According to the campaign, the money will initially be received by Singh in Australia before being divided equally between Sharma's wife and his parents in India. Singh said the arrangement was made with the knowledge and permission of Sharma's wife and parents and that he would not retain any of the funds.

The campaign also said records of money received and transfers made to the family would be maintained.

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Friends have also said arrangements are being made to repatriate Sharma's remains to Punjab.

Police investigation continues

Police inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash are continuing. Authorities have appealed to anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

For Sharma's family, the immediate focus is now on supporting his wife, their two young daughters and his parents in India.

His youngest child had been born only three weeks before his death. Friends described the fundraiser as an effort to help the family through the immediate aftermath of the tragedy and provide some financial security for the children he leaves behind.

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