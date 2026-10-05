Why Indian man earning $200K in Canada wants to move back to Mumbai: ‘I make $200K but feel lost'

A 29-year-old Indian professional living in Montreal has sparked a discussion online after saying that, despite earning close to $200,000 and holding Canadian permanent residency, he is increasingly thinking about moving back to India.

‘I make $200k in Canada but feel lost’: Indian immigrant considers moving back to Mumbai. (Representational photo) (Unsplash)

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The man shared his dilemma on Reddit, saying he feels there is “something missing” in his life after moving from the US to Canada for immigration stability. He has spent the past two years in Canada, first living in Vancouver and more recently moving to Montreal for a new job.

‘I’m suddenly craving the familiarity of the place I grew up in’

The Reddit user said the feeling is not simply about missing family. His parents visit him for more than half the year, but he still finds himself thinking about having his own place in Mumbai or Pune and being surrounded by people and places that feel familiar.

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{{^usCountry}} “I’m suddenly craving the familiarity of the place I grew up in,” he wrote, adding that he is willing to live with some of the problems associated with life in India if it means regaining that sense of belonging. However, HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m suddenly craving the familiarity of the place I grew up in,” he wrote, adding that he is willing to live with some of the problems associated with life in India if it means regaining that sense of belonging. However, HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this post. {{/usCountry}}

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His background makes the dilemma particularly striking. He left Mumbai at 18, studied and worked in the US, and moved to Canada two years ago. He said he personally felt more content in the US but chose Canada partly because of immigration stability.

Also read: US immigration rules for Indians: When can visitors change nonimmigrant status without leaving America?

Dating, ambition add to his Canada dilemma

Dating has also become part of his thinking about returning to India. He said he had one four-month relationship in Canada but now finds it difficult to meet potential partners.

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According to his post, he gets around one dating-app match a week in Canada. During a month in Mumbai, he said he received one or two matches almost every day. That has left him wondering whether he could have been further along with relationships and family milestones if he had stayed in India.

The user also said he is ambitious and hopes to launch a technology startup someday. He feels he sees less of the entrepreneurial culture he experienced in the US in Canada and questioned whether the country's cost of living is justified by wages.

Also read: Trump administration signals ‘big week’ on foreign labor visas as US immigration crackdown intensifies

Users split over India return

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The discussion that followed offered sharply different views. One commenter advised him to remain in Canada until citizenship and then move to India, arguing that citizenship would leave the option of returning to Canada open.

Another Reddit user, who had also moved from the US to Canada, described the adjustment as difficult but said Canada’s slower pace became more appealing over time.

Others suggested trying Toronto before making a final decision, while some argued that India’s own challenges should not be overlooked.