Trump administration signals ‘big week’ on foreign labor visas as US immigration crackdown intensifies

“Big week ahead on the foreign labor visa front. We’re taking LFG to a whole new level. American jobs. American workers,” D’Esposito said in a post on X, tagging President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and officials involved in the administration’s fraud-enforcement efforts.

US Department of Labor Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito has signaled that the Trump administration’s scrutiny of foreign labor visa programs could intensify this week, saying investigators are preparing for new action involving foreign workers.

D’Esposito did not identify a specific visa program, employer or investigation in the post. His remarks come against the backdrop of a broader federal crackdown on alleged fraud and abuse involving employment-based immigration programs.

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New York hospital case puts foreign hires under scrutiny The latest warning also comes amid scrutiny of a New York hospital’s residency hiring practices, where claims have emerged that a large majority of foreign workers were hired for residency positions while only a small number of American candidates were selected.

The controversy centers on claims that 80 foreign workers were hired compared with only two Americans, raising questions about how hospitals use employment-based immigration programs to fill medical residency positions.

The allegations have brought renewed attention to the debate over whether foreign-worker visa programs are being used in ways that limit opportunities for American workers. The case has also become part of a broader discussion around the administration’s stated focus on protecting US jobs and investigating potential misuse of immigration programs.

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H-1B program already under scrutiny The warning comes as the administration has taken several steps to tighten oversight of the H-1B program.

President Trump on September 18 extended restrictions on certain H-1B workers until September 21, 2027. The proclamation continued a requirement involving a $100,000 payment for certain H-1B workers seeking entry to the US from abroad, subject to exceptions. The White House has argued that the measures are intended to address what it describes as abuse of the program and the displacement of American workers.

The administration has also highlighted major changes in H-1B registration patterns. According to the White House, registrations from the largest IT staffing and outsourcing companies fell from 24,946 to 2,055, while requests for consular processing dropped by nearly 97% between the FY2025 and FY2027 cap seasons.

The latest warning from D’Esposito therefore comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of employers and foreign-worker recruitment across sectors.