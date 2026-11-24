Important measures of infrastructure development such as kilometres constructed, projects inaugurated, and capital expenditure deployed do not tell India’s national highway story accurately. The condition of roads, safety concerns, forewarning of landslides, or timely assistance to a stranded traveller are the missing yardsticks.

The next chapter of the National Highway development must be about maintaining and managing them intelligently. (HT Archive) more less

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Making corridors safer, more durable, more resilient and easier to use requires a fundamental shift from focussing upon construction progress to assessing outcomes, and from periodic supervision to continuous, data-driven management. Every national highway section should have a clear asset record, an evidence-linked maintenance programming, independently verifiable condition assessments and specific authorities responsible for resolving deficiencies. Contracts can increasingly be structured to reward sustained road quality and timely repairs, alongside compliance with prescribed activities and penalise the defaulters.

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Network survey vehicles can assess pavement distress, while drones, satellite imagery, and sensor-based monitoring can identify and address deterioration in time. The real test is how quickly a defect is detected and now predicted and fixed and whether their root causes can be redressed. Digital systems can make this approach practical.

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{{^usCountry}} During my tenure as National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) chairman in 2019, much of the information was maintained in spreadsheets and separate records. Consolidating it from field offices took time. The development of the online portal Data Lake began, addressing this challenge by creating a common digital foundation for information. NHAI has since advanced to Data Lake 3.0, integrating operational information and strengthening access to data for monitoring and decision-making. Integration with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan allows proposed national highway alignments to be assessed alongside other infrastructure, helping identify potential conflicts and improve coordination. Geographic Information System (GIS)-based monitoring can bring project progress, land acquisition, clearances and milestones into a common view. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During my tenure as National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) chairman in 2019, much of the information was maintained in spreadsheets and separate records. Consolidating it from field offices took time. The development of the online portal Data Lake began, addressing this challenge by creating a common digital foundation for information. NHAI has since advanced to Data Lake 3.0, integrating operational information and strengthening access to data for monitoring and decision-making. Integration with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan allows proposed national highway alignments to be assessed alongside other infrastructure, helping identify potential conflicts and improve coordination. Geographic Information System (GIS)-based monitoring can bring project progress, land acquisition, clearances and milestones into a common view. {{/usCountry}}

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This dashboard needs to be optimised now. Every major digital initiative should be linked to measurable indicators: Fewer time or cost overruns, faster defect resolution, better pavement condition, reduced accident risk and more reliable travel.

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Artificial Intelligence (AI) can strengthen this transition. Tools such as NHAI’s Marg Sarthi digital assistant can reduce repetitive administrative work and help officials find relevant information faster. Their success, however, will depend on data quality, staff adoption, safeguards against inaccurate outputs and clear human accountability for decision-making.

NHAI’s Drone Analytics Monitoring System with drone-based analysis to monitor construction, maintenance, encroachment and plantation; network survey vehicles to assess pavement conditions, including cracks, potholes and surface unevenness; and AI-enabled dashcams to detect more than 30 categories of defects can make supervision more frequent and evidence-based. They are particularly useful in hilly terrain. Satellite-based Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR), deployed in the Ramban-Banihal stretch on NH-44 can reveal changes across extensive hillsides that conventional surveys may struggle to cover. The next step should be to combine satellite observations with ground sensors, rainfall data and local monitoring to develop reliable early-warning systems for vulnerable corridors.

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Construction quality must be strengthened at its source as well. NHAI’s Automated and Intelligent Machine-aided Construction policy introduces sensor-guided, machine-controlled construction and real-time data sharing for specified projects longer than 20 km and costing more than ₹500 crore. Over time, this approach should be extended, where appropriate, to bridges, tunnels and other critical structures, supported by comprehensive digital records of design, construction, inspection and maintenance. The objective should be to know not just how a structure was built, but how it is performing throughout its life. Coming to road users, Advanced Traffic Management Systems can integrate surveillance, incident detection, control rooms and emergency-response coordination. Their effectiveness should be judged by response times, the reliability of incident information, and the reduction of secondary accidents, not simply by the number of cameras installed.

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NHAI’s Rajmargyatra app, with around 10 million downloads, provides a digital interface for highway users, including access to the FASTag annual pass and local pass services. Integration with navigation platforms such as Google Maps and Mappls can also help bring relevant highway information closer to travellers. Citizen feedback on toll plazas and public facilities offers another opportunity: Complaints are routed to the authority, tracked against deadlines and closed only after appropriate verification.

The move towards Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling is equally significant. By using overhead gantries, cameras and FASTag readers to collect tolls without requiring vehicles to stop at conventional booths, the system has the potential to reduce queues, delays and fuel wastage. But its wider adoption must be accompanied by dependable technology, transparent transaction records, and a simple, accessible mechanism for resolving disputed charges.

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Three priorities should guide the next stage of National Highway modernisation.

First, NHAI needs an organisation-wide framework for responsible AI adoption, supported by clear standards for data quality, cybersecurity, privacy and human oversight.

Second, technology must be embedded across the entire asset lifecycle from alignment selection and land acquisition to construction, maintenance operation and dismantling. Investment decisions should account for whole-life costs, including the cost of maintaining roads and structures, rather than focusing predominantly on initial construction expenditure.

Third, where appropriate, performance-based contracts can reward road availability, pavement quality, timely defect resolution and safety improvements. Independent verification, transparent performance reporting and meaningful consequences for persistent non-performance must reinforce these arrangements.

The next chapter of the National Highway development must be about maintaining and managing them intelligently and adopting a life cycle approach.

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NN Sinha is former secretary to the Government of India and former chairman, NHAI. The views expressed are personal