Book Box: A trailblazing economist's memoir who helped build today's India

I am at dinner. The lady sitting next to me, fair and slender, with a boy cut and spectacles, is an academic. She has flown thousands of miles to be here in New Delhi.

What brings you here, I ask.

"I’m researching Indian feminists who have been part of transnational networks. Like Devaki Jain" she says.

I sit up. The name rings many bells. My friend Natasha has been talking about Devaki Jain’s memoir, The Brass Notebook for weeks now. I take this conversation as a sign.

The next day I go in search of the book, finding it at the second bookstore I visit, the huge Bahrisons Bookstore at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj.

From the start, I am riveted.

Amartya Sen writes the introduction -- the two have been friends for years; they both taught at Delhi University. Devaki would walk across from Miranda House to the coffee shop at Delhi School of Economics, where Amartya Sen and other teachers and students were gathered around, discussing ideas and politics.

"I greatly enjoyed being the only, or one of the few, women in a room of authoritative intellectual men, holding my own in conversation with them. I am not proud of the way in which I drew this distinction, and the fact that I saw things this way shows just how far off I still was from being any kind of feminist," she writes of those days.

Reading the book, I understand why Devaki has drawn the professor I met at dinner halfway across the world to Delhi. She is fearless, defying her family to marry an unsuitable man, talking candidly about her sex life, and connecting with writers, economists and feminists all over the world -- from Gloria Steinem to Nelson Mandela. Devaki walks with Vinoba Bhave in rural Maharashtra and also with Iris Murdoch through the Lodhi Gardens in New Delhi.

She meets Nobel Prize-winning writer Doris Lessing.

"My conversation with Lessing lasted for hours, after which she said to me, ‘You must write your story now. Send it to me, I can help you.’"

Sixty years later Devaki writes this book, titling it in tribute to The Golden Notebook by Doris Lessing, explaining why she has chosen a brass notebook over a golden notebook. Her story impels me to get Lessing’s The Golden Notebook, which I loved, but more about that book later.