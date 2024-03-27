Decolonising the forces, without being reductive

The drive to cleanse ourselves of the “colonial mindset” has triggered many actions in our polity. Having an indigenous approach to life couldn’t be more welcome as it reinforces one’s belief in the uniqueness of one’s country. While some actions may be symbolic, the nub of any such drive must have substance to generate the necessary effect. In the recent past, the thrust, somehow, seems to be to mould the Indian armed forces in a manner, and at a pace, that seems to suggest that only they represent all ills that were British. Nothing can be further from the truth — and nothing could be more damaging to the esprit de corps and operational ethos of our fighting forces. Three avenues are being used in this campaign.

First, the professional realm where the Indianisation of thought, knowledge and wisdom is being pursued. Wisdom is a distillate from knowledge derived from disparate sources--these could be found in traditional practices and historical or colonial times, for they are not a preserve of any period or grouping. A Kautilya is as timeless as a Sun Tzu or a Clausewitz — and they (and others too) should be welcomed if our military is to achieve world-class standards. Sidelining an Alfred Mahan or Trenchard because they were foreigners and postulated in our colonial times would be folly, just as neglecting Shivaji would be. Surely, the Prime Minister didn’t mean reducing the import of foreign strategists when he expounded the Indianisation idea in a tri-service conference some years ago.

The second avenue for Indianisation is through the increasing use of the forces in extensive outreach programmes in the civilian sphere. It is imperative that this be seen through the prism of the core competencies of the armed forces which are in fighting wars. The forces are adept at subjects of national security, discipline and adherence to law, ethics, civic values and a spirit of sacrifice. The roles of the civilian set-up, being different, must not be an area for outreach by the forces outside the garrisons; cleaning the hills is not their core job and neither is making bridges in metros or providing support for non-forces related events. Excessive exposure of the military to the civilian environment will affect the cutting edge adversely, to the detriment of its fighting ability.

The third is the jettisoning/modification of centuries-old physical embellishments like uniforms, mess traditions and practices that are part of their heritage and said to be negatively affecting them due to the colonial mindset they supposedly bring along. If this was true then, barring the 1962 war, India would not have been victorious in the other three. Those veterans delivered because of their professionalism — their spurs, cross-belts, swords, Jodhpuris, and western-style suits were (and are) important props to enhance the unique bonding that exists amongst uniformed men and women. Heritage and legacy have an intangible value of instilling that vital ingredient called esprit de corps that a non-uniformed person cannot fathom. Surely, the national leadership, irrespective of the party in office, does not want to reduce this fundamental quality that makes up a fighting force.

So, what can the services do to Indianise? The underlying aim of all such activities should be to pass on to the youth some learnings from their core competencies. Thus, the IAF’s Surya Kiran and Sarang aerobatic teams subtly tell them that discipline, precision, orderliness and capability count in task execution. Lectures to young school and college students on leadership and India’s war history, with visits to operational airbases, Army installations and naval ships would enthuse young minds like nothing else.

And a fundamental point to mull over. The actual harm ensuing from a colonial mindset is the inherent mentality to go overboard to impress outsiders that gets associated with it; two examples are offered. Aren’t we guilty of the extensive and expanding use of the word honourable which has percolated down to ridiculous levels in our society? This has even reached school functions where guests get addressed with this honorific. To me, the President and Vice President are the only two that must be referred to as such — they are constitutional heads of our Republic. And second, shouldn’t there be an embargo on the dance-drama extravaganza that has been happening for visiting foreign delegations and dignitaries down the years? It is time the atithi devo bhava (guest is God) mentality be moderated in a rising, modern and forward-looking India.

Manmohan Bahadur is a retired Air Vice Marshal, and former additional director general, Centre for Air Power Studies. The views expressed are personal