Developing Chhattisgarh, doubling GSDP in 5 years

In line with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2030 and a developed nation by 2047, Chhattisgarh has laid the foundation of this new era with a focus on the prosperity of Garib, Yuva, Annadata and Nari (GYAN), stimulating infrastructural growth by increasing capital expenditure, generating employment and promoting livelihood for the youth of the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state is leaving no stone unturned in pulling the state out of the darkness imposed on it in the past few years.

The people of Chhattisgarh have rejected parochial politics and trusted the guarantees given by PM Modi. The power of democracy defeated the negative forces and ensured Chhattisgarh’s contribution to the development journey of India.

My government had promised to distribute a two-year pending bonus for paddy procurement to farmers across the state. On the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, observed as Good Governance Day, the state government credited the pending bonuses directly into the accounts of farmers across the state. Our government will accelerate development work in the coming five years. The double-engine government will continue to fulfil all the promises made under Modi’s guarantee. The state government implemented the Mahatari Vandan Yojana on March 10, under which married women are receiving financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month, through DBT.

A provision of ₹ 8,369 crore, and ₹ 3,799 crore in the second supplementary of FY 2023-24, were made for the construction of 18 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The state government decided to purchase paddy at ₹ 3,100 per quintal, the highest in the country, from farmers. This year, the state government has made a record purchase of 1.45 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, paying a support price of ₹ 2,183 to farmers. Under Modi’s guarantee, the state government has announced the implementation of Krishak Unnati Yojana. Through the scheme, an input subsidy of ₹ 917 per quintal will be deposited in the accounts of farmers. The state government has deposited more than ₹ 13,000 crore in the accounts of 24.72 lakh farmers. In the interest of the families, mostly tribal, engaged in tendu patta (leaf) collection, the remuneration was increased from ₹ 4,000 per standard bag to ₹ 5,500 per standard bag.

The state’s economic survey raised concerns that the growth rate has remained stagnant, trailing behind the national GDP growth rate. The BJP government has set a goal of doubling the state GDP in five years, from ₹ 5 lakh crore to ₹ 10 lakh crore, using good governance practices, technology and curbing corruption. This growth will be achieved by promoting the tertiary sector of the economy, a neglected sector that has enormous potential to contribute to GDP growth. Efforts in this direction have already been started by sculpting the budget to promote hitherto neglected sectors of the economy. These efforts have already started to fructify with two big companies purchasing space in the IT hub of modern Atal Nagar (Naya Raipur), creating 1,500 jobs and opening the doors for more than 10,000 jobs in IT in only a year. A balanced economic development cannot be overlooked; so, we have formed a “look towards Bastar and Sarguja regions” policy.

My government is determined not only to deliver economic development of the state but also inclusive and sustainable development in social and cultural areas. We have planned the promotion of religious tourism by developing five Shakti peethas and promotion of medical tourism also, which has enormous potential. The launch of the Ayodhya pilgrimage scheme is part of our efforts to rejuvenate our cultural heritage.

PM Modi, at the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, spoke about Shabari’s affection for Shri Ram. Chhattisgarh is key to Ram katha as he is believed to have spent 10 out of the 14 years of his vanvaas in the Dandakaranya region of central India, which falls in Chhattisgarh. The places where Siya-Ram are believed to have passed through or stayed have been documented by many scholars and there is evidence of that in many places, apart from documentary mention of those places. For example, in Bastar, Injaram is a place that is named so because, in the local language, it is a shortened form of “here came Rama”. Similarly, another place is called Raamaaram. The tribal people of both these places celebrate their relationship with Ram by organising a big fair during Ram Navami. I am very proud of my cultural traditions and legacies. I visualise Chhattisgarh to be the most significant partner in the making of a developed India.

Vishnu Deo Sai is the chief minister of Chhattisgarh. The views expressed are personal