In Kazan, the Global South makes a point about Brics

Twenty heads of State and 36 delegations were in Kazan this week to kick off the 16th Brics summit, the first since the expansion of the five-member grouping last year when Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were granted membership into the organisation. This plurilateral grouping of emerging economies represents more than 35% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and half of the world’s population. With prospects for further expansion and with discontent brewing among emerging economies about a fragmented geo-economic order not addressing their needs, the global salience of the Brics grouping has only increased; this year’s theme for the Brics, “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security”, captured this reality.

Over the years, shifts in the global geo-economic landscape, in light of rising tariffs, protectionist measures, and sanctions imposed by the West and its allies have resulted in a growing attraction for Brics. One of the pull factors for nations is the fact the Brics has emerged as a major non-western platform and is viewed as a more democratic structure with the group becoming a constellation of non-western powers that aim to promote multipolarity and generally accessible, inclusive economic globalisation. Further, the organisation’s flexibility is another pull factor, which does not come with conditionalities for membership. Thus, it is no surprise that another 30 countries want to join the organisation. Brics for India is a pivotal plurilateral as it reflects New Delhi’s multipolar worldview and acts as a platform for strengthening its global standing. Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s visit to Kazan underscores the importance of Brics in India’s foreign policy calculus.

India has been shaping the Brics agenda and outcome according to its priorities. India, along with countries like Brazil and South Africa, does not want to keep all its eggs in one basket by depending solely on the West and wants its foreign policy choices to be shaped by the principles of strategic autonomy and multipolarity, for which Brics is pivotal. It is because of their balanced positions on global issues that they have dispelled misperceptions of Brics being an anti-West organisation and have rather shifted the focus of the organisation towards amplifying the voices and interests of the Global South by focusing on issues such as the climate crisis, economic development, and social equity.

Further, India has contributed significantly to enhancing Brics cooperation on finance, trade, agriculture, education, counter-terrorism, anti-corruption, and security in the use of ICTs. With the expansion of Brics, India has found like-minded countries that perceive the international system through a similar lens, including countries such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Like India, all these countries have not joined the sanctions regime against Russia nor do they wholly advocate for de-dollarisation as Russia and China do. These countries, along with New Delhi, view the strengthening of their respective currencies in the global financial landscape as their long-term goal.

The summit culminated in the release of a 134-point declaration titled the Kazan Declaration, which called for improving global governance by promoting an accountable multilateral system where the voice of the Global South is amplified. Further, India’s candidacy to host COP33 in 2028 was welcomed. India’s Brics-led initiatives received special mention, such as the Brics R&D Vaccine Centre, the Brics start-up forum, and the Brics counter-terrorism action plan.

The declaration called for cooperation to prevent and counter terrorist threats with respect paid to the principles enshrined in the UN charter; it further mentioned the cross-border movement of terrorists and called for the listing of all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities. Emphasis was laid on digital public infrastructure and on transport infrastructure where, for the first time, the question of sovereignty and integrity of countries while enhancing transport potential found reference in the declaration.

For New Delhi, Brics has also emerged as an important venue for interaction with key players. PM Modi’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin saw a discussion on pertinent bilateral issues, such as the repatriation of the remaining Indian citizens serving in the Russian army, expediting of the construction of the remaining nuclear reactors in the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, cooperation in the financial sector, and sustaining supply chains for the import of coal and fertiliser. PM Modi further reiterated India’s commitment to a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine. The PM also met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed matters related to connectivity, especially the Chabahar port. Lastly, PM Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping after a five-year hiatus, in the backdrop of the two nations reaching an agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). With the expectation that Sino-Indian bilateral ties will be heading towards the pre-Galwan status quo, Modi said peace and tranquillity at the border are critical for bilateral relationships and that mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity should be the basis of India-China ties.

As India jostles for a greater say on the global stage, platforms like the Brics, with all their inherent limitations, allow New Delhi to amplify its profile and work with other nations on key issues of interest.

Harsh V Pant is vice president for studies at ORF. Rajoli Siddharth Jayaprakash is a research assistant with the strategicstudies programme at ORF. The views expressed are personal