In retrospect, the headlines look bipolar. From market doom to boom, the news took just two weeks to flip. For the preceding two months, there was a concentrated campaign to remove taxes on both foreign and Indian equity. Newspaper headlines, TV shows, podcasts, reels and all kinds of social media posts made the case that foreign investors had abandoned India due to the higher tax incidence here versus other markets. The domestic SIP investor was gullible and was funding the FII exit. Unless these taxes were removed, the foreign money would never come back. And if these were removed for foreign, why not for Indian investors? But then, ‘never’ is a difficult word that does not age well. It took all of 11 trading days for the Indian stock market to recover what it had lost over the past eight months, with zero tax trigger. Tax changes need to have continuity and policy design. These changes cannot be done with a short-term outcome in mind. (Shutterstock)

India does need tax reform on investments, but knee-jerk policy reactions almost always end badly. If we begin from first principles, then the government has to be clear whether it wants to use tax policy to drive investments in a particular direction. That seems to have been the thought till now with tax deductions given on life and medical insurance, on pension products, on real estate investing and reinvesting and on some small savings products that funnel money directly to the government. The new tax regime has done away with most of these deductions signalling the policy desire to leave choices independent of taxes, which is as it should be. This thread needs to be pulled further.

Foreign investors might need different treatment that puts India at par with other nations on taxing profits. There are three areas that need an update in the direction of the ongoing tax reform path for domestic investors. First, different assets are taxed differently driving investors to shop for lower tax rather than a product to fit their financial needs and their risk profiles. There are currently three tax rates on various investment products. The maximum income tax rate that a person pays is applied to bank and other deposit interest and the return on most categories of debt funds. This rate can be as high as 39% for the top tax slab.

The tax rate on profits depends on the holding period. These are short- and long-term. Short-term gains are generally taxed at the income-tax slab rate, except for qualifying listed equity and equity funds that attract a 20% rate. Long-term capital gains are generally taxed at 12.5%. For example, physical gold, real estate, gold and silver ETFs and unlisted equity shares attract slab rates on short-term gains. Listed equity, equity funds and REITs and InvITs attract 20% on qualifying short-term gains and 12.5% on long-term gains.

Second, the holding periods for short- and long-term gains also differ across products. Physical gold, physical real estate and unlisted equity shares qualify for long-term treatment after 24 months. Most listed securities, including listed equity, equity funds, gold and silver ETFs, and REITs and InvITs, qualify after 12 months.

We need a level playing field in both the tax rates and the holding periods to make investors agnostic to taxes and focus on the suitability of the asset. India should think of taxing bank deposits and debt funds at the two rates that apply to the other products, removing the unfair higher tax on safety-seeking depositors. Make the short- and long-term rates the same across all products. The time duration of what is ‘long-term’ needs to be equal across products and long-term should mean at least three years if not more. If the idea is to nudge investment rather than trading, then a one-year holding period for equity is illogical.

Third, remove the unequal tax treatment for investors rebalancing or reinvesting their money. Real estate, for example, gets a tax break on reinvestment of profits. Profits from the sold property can be reinvested in a new one (with some caveats) and no tax needs to be paid on the switch. In addition, the profits can be invested in special bonds to remove the tax on profits. The National Pension System allows for switching between funds, asset classes and fund managers without having to pay any tax on profits made. Unit linked investment plans (Ulips) that work as mutual funds with a crust of a life cover, have no tax on switches between schemes of the same insurance company. Mutual funds are the outlier, where investors pay short- and long-term capital gains tax if they switch even within the fund house. This needs to change: Either tax the other products for rebalancing or allow mutual fund investors to get the same benefit as the other products. Ideally, there should be no tax impact for simply rebalancing the portfolio between asset classes or across fund managers and firms. Tax should apply only if there is redemption.

Tax changes need to have continuity and policy design. These changes cannot be done with a short-term outcome in mind. It is now clear that the FPIs have returned without a change in the tax rules. Markets respond to a multitude of factors like earnings, growth and opportunity costs and not just the tax rates. The finance minister was right to wait out the FII exit and the market dip. Yes, we need a few changes in tax rules, but not with a gun to the head.

Monika Halan is the best-selling author of the Let’s Talk series of books on money. The views expressed are personal