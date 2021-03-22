IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / NATO: India’s next geopolitical destination
Strengthening ties with NATO could pay dividends in dissuading aggression and ensuring that, should China continue on its current trajectory, India has as many friends as possible in the right places (Shutterstock)
Strengthening ties with NATO could pay dividends in dissuading aggression and ensuring that, should China continue on its current trajectory, India has as many friends as possible in the right places (Shutterstock)
opinion

NATO: India’s next geopolitical destination

NATO must extend a formal partnership offer to Delhi; India must shed its hesitation. Both have a common challenge
READ FULL STORY
By A Wess Mitchell
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:08 PM IST

When the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders meet later this spring, they will debate the recommendations from a group of experts (which I co-chaired) that advocates, among other things, extending a formal offer of partnership to India. Such an idea has been discussed before but has always foundered on India’s aversion to entanglement in rival geopolitical blocs. It’s time to overcome this obstacle.

China’s meteoric rise has dramatically heightened India’s need for closer security relationships with politically reliable, like-minded states. As China’s aggressive actions in the Galwan Valley and other border areas demonstrate, Beijing is increasingly willing to depart from its hide-and-bide strategy to directly challenge even the largest of its neighbours. This behavioural shift is likely to accelerate as China’s military capabilities expand. Already, China spends more on its military than all of its immediate neighbours combined, and nearly three times as much as India.

In these circumstances, India’s longstanding strategy of careful equi-distancing, punctuated by tilts toward China and Russia, is not viable; inevitably, New Delhi will have to undertake more deliberate efforts to counter-balance the juggernaut of Chinese power. To this end, it has already begun to deepen bilateral defence ties with Japan, the United States (US), and other regional players threatened by China, including through Quad.

Becoming a NATO partner would be a natural extension of this evolution with several upsides and few risks.

In the near-term, India would derive strategic-signalling value from even the appearance of drawing closer to the Western Alliance at a crucial, early phase of Beijing’s transition to a more aggressive posture. The mere fact of opening partnership talks would send the message that India’s leaders will redouble coalition-building efforts, more or less in direct proportion to Chinese aggression. The signal will hold all the more value precisely because it has heretofore bordered on geopolitical taboo.

Longer-term, India would derive military-strategic benefits from partnership with the world’s most powerful alliance. While NATO partnerships do not carry the Article 5 guarantee of collective defence against armed attack, they nevertheless come with regular defence dialogues, military-to-military planning, and joint exercises that improve readiness, interoperability and predictability. In the event of a conflict, India would benefit from having prior planning and arrangements in place for cooperating with NATO and its Mediterranean partners (including Israel, with which India has a close strategic relationship) to secure its western flank and the approaches to the Red Sea.

Partnering with NATO also carries technological benefits. Under a provision in the US 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, India now enjoys the same technology-sharing and cost-sharing perks as other non-NATO US allies for purposes of the Arms Export Control Act. But adding NATO partner status could also position India to benefit from possible future programmes aimed at lowering the barriers for cooperation in emerging technologies between NATO and its Asia-Pacific partners. It could also help to offset the growing concerns and negative scrutiny that India is increasingly attracting in Congress for its disproportionate reliance on Russian military equipment.

Partnering with NATO would not significantly constrain India’s broader geostrategic options. Egypt and Israel are both NATO partners who maintain defence relationships with Russia. Switzerland, Finland, Sweden, and Austria are all NATO partners with long-standing neutralist traditions. NATO’s partnerships are highly customised arrangements. In India’s case, the sheer size and importance of the country may warrant a new and special category of partnership — one that combines periodic high-level dialogue, technological cooperation and defence planning for maritime contingencies.

However, the obstacles to partnership are not only on the Indian side; in the past, some NATO allies have effectively blocked discussion of the matter by insisting that any offer of partnership to India be accompanied by similar invitations to Pakistan. This may have seemed attractive to some in the era when NATO militaries were mainly focused on conducting operations in Afghanistan. But with the winding down of operations there, NATO has little in common with a Pakistan that is increasingly radicalised at home and aligned with, and beholden to, China.

By contrast, the case for NATO partnership with India — a large maritime democracy with concerns and interests that tend to overlap with those of the US and many European allies — has only grown more compelling as China’s rise has accelerated.

For all of these reasons, NATO leaders should extend to India an offer of opening partnership talks. Doing so would signal that it is seriously evaluating all of its tools, including partnerships, according to how well they equip its members for dealing with a new era of great-power competition in which large states such as China and Russia pose, by far, the greatest threat to their security.

In this emerging competition, India is a vital player in its own right and should be treated as such. But Indians should be under no illusions that a truly non-aligned path remains a viable option.

Strengthening ties with NATO now, while China is still in the early phase of a shift to a more assertive posture toward both South Asia and Europe, could pay dividends in dissuading aggression and ensuring that, should China continue on its current trajectory, India has as many friends as possible in the right places.

A Wess Mitchell served as US assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia from 2017-2019 and as co-chair of the NATO 2030 Reflection Process. He currently serves as a principal at the Marathon Initiative.

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Strengthening ties with NATO could pay dividends in dissuading aggression and ensuring that, should China continue on its current trajectory, India has as many friends as possible in the right places (Shutterstock)
Strengthening ties with NATO could pay dividends in dissuading aggression and ensuring that, should China continue on its current trajectory, India has as many friends as possible in the right places (Shutterstock)
opinion

NATO: India’s next geopolitical destination

By A Wess Mitchell
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:08 PM IST
NATO must extend a formal partnership offer to Delhi; India must shed its hesitation. Both have a common challenge
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the effective abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, the current government, which realises water as a mean to socioeconomic ends, has fast-tracked a number of multi-purpose river projects in Kashmir (Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
After the effective abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, the current government, which realises water as a mean to socioeconomic ends, has fast-tracked a number of multi-purpose river projects in Kashmir (Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
opinion

India must leverage the Indus Water Treaty for progress

By Uttam Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:08 PM IST
The fact, however, remains that the provisions of the treaty entitled for India on the western rivers remain woefully unutilised both in terms of storage capacity and hydropower generation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Given India’s vulnerability to the climate crisis, it is strongly in our interests to support enhanced climate action. And to be credible, we also have to do our part, and not only sit back and wait for wealthier countries to act (AP)
Given India’s vulnerability to the climate crisis, it is strongly in our interests to support enhanced climate action. And to be credible, we also have to do our part, and not only sit back and wait for wealthier countries to act (AP)
opinion

Net-zero emission targets are a hollow pledge

By Navroz K Dubash
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:08 PM IST
India needs a path that shows how a focus on opportunities for low-carbon development is more likely, in practice, to deliver emissions reductions than abstract future 2050 pledges
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing protective face masks wait for passengers to arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus disease, Mumbai, December 22, 2020 (REUTERS)
People wearing protective face masks wait for passengers to arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus disease, Mumbai, December 22, 2020 (REUTERS)
opinion

Looking back at the lockdown and India’s Covid-19 journey

By Shashi Shekhar
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The pandemic cannot be stopped only with government efforts. We have to be alert at all times until the pandemic is declared to be well and truly over. And this is not likely to happen for quite a while.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women have been creating consistent ripples in India’s water security efforts — the time is right to leverage them as leaders of change. (PTI)
Women have been creating consistent ripples in India’s water security efforts — the time is right to leverage them as leaders of change. (PTI)
opinion

To tackle the water crisis, women’s leadership in water management is crucial

By Sanjiv Mehta
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:41 PM IST
A study conducted on water supply projects in Gujarat in 2000 showed that when women were included in technical and decision-making capacities, there was a marked improvement in the impact of projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s confusing organisational structure does lead to lack of a unified, coherent planning and execution process, quite visible to the plain eye. Cities, as engines of economic growth, need clearer lines of command and accountability (HTPHOTO)
Delhi’s confusing organisational structure does lead to lack of a unified, coherent planning and execution process, quite visible to the plain eye. Cities, as engines of economic growth, need clearer lines of command and accountability (HTPHOTO)
opinion

The evolution of Delhi’s governance structure

By Shakti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:17 PM IST
A recent amendment will dilute the powers of the elected government. But there is a long history, and global context, of the challenges of governance of a capital city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Entrepreneurship and innovation are a state of mind and, without the foundation of high morale, it is impossible to leverage concrete resource outlays (AP)
Entrepreneurship and innovation are a state of mind and, without the foundation of high morale, it is impossible to leverage concrete resource outlays (AP)
opinion

Lifting the morale of citizens is key to economic recovery

By Raghu Raman
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Most armies of the world follow a version of the British Defence Doctrine that lays down Ten Principles of War, the first of which is “Selection and Maintenance of Aim”. If the national aim is to achieve quick economic recovery, then we need to remember that the second of the Ten Principles is “Maintenance of Morale”, without which no war, including the one against Covid, can be won.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Just as Amnesty, The Washington Post and The Economist kept alive the flickering flame of Indian democracy during the dark days of the Emergency with their concern for our country, I hope V-Dem and Freedom House continue to remind our government of the commitments made in our Constitution, which it’s trying to wriggle out of. (Praful Gangurde)
Just as Amnesty, The Washington Post and The Economist kept alive the flickering flame of Indian democracy during the dark days of the Emergency with their concern for our country, I hope V-Dem and Freedom House continue to remind our government of the commitments made in our Constitution, which it’s trying to wriggle out of. (Praful Gangurde)
opinion

Engaging the world on Indian democracy

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Criticism of India’s degraded democracy is neither unproven nor unwarranted. According to NCRB, cases of sedition have increased 165% between 2016 and 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
The male child who has suffered sexual abuse may end up with psychological problems, trauma, depression, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, and a tendency towards violence. We rarely speak of these issues, even though they have a bearing on male violence against women in later life. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The male child who has suffered sexual abuse may end up with psychological problems, trauma, depression, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, and a tendency towards violence. We rarely speak of these issues, even though they have a bearing on male violence against women in later life. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
opinion

End the silence on the abuse of the male child

By Lalita Panicker
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:53 PM IST
It is silence that emboldens the perpetrator. Boys have to be told by trusted adult figures that admitting to abuse is not a sign of weakness or taken to mean that they were complicit. It is time to end the silence on the abuse of the male child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Enforce social distancing norms strictly, limit permissible number of people in public spaces, bar inter-state travel, lock down Mumbai for two weeks, approve Sputnik and Novavax, and open up vaccination for all, with a focus on urban areas (PTI)
Enforce social distancing norms strictly, limit permissible number of people in public spaces, bar inter-state travel, lock down Mumbai for two weeks, approve Sputnik and Novavax, and open up vaccination for all, with a focus on urban areas (PTI)
opinion

Five ways to beat the second wave of Covid-19

By R Sukumar
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:37 PM IST
The situation today is more alarming than it was a year ago, when India went in for a lockdown. A set of immediate measures is needed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indo-Pacific would have remained a concept in think-tank reports had it not been for the Chinese belligerence AP (AP)
Indo-Pacific would have remained a concept in think-tank reports had it not been for the Chinese belligerence AP (AP)
opinion

China’s hostility, India’s resilience shaped Quad

By Harsh V Pant
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Just as without Chinese belligerence, a substantive Quad would have remained a distant dream, without a pro-active India, this grouping would not have been able to move so far, so fast. As a new geopolitical order takes shape in the Indo-Pacific, India and China will continue to be at the centre of this emerging order. And New Delhi would do well to remember that the game has only just begun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The demand for 33% reservation of seats in the assemblies and in Parliament gets a great deal of lip service in party manifestos. This humbug is both tired and dated. When we are half the population, why settle for anything less in the legislature? (PTI)
The demand for 33% reservation of seats in the assemblies and in Parliament gets a great deal of lip service in party manifestos. This humbug is both tired and dated. When we are half the population, why settle for anything less in the legislature? (PTI)
opinion

The core issue is representation

By Namita Bhandare
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Who can quarrel with free washing machines, except to point out that it reiterates a belief in what male-dominated parties hold to be woman’s true place? Someone should tell them, it’s not behind the spin cycle. It’s in the House. And it’s time women voters delivered that message.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four years ago, the government’s journey of public welfare started with the waiving of loans of farmers. Today, farmers in the state are moving towards agricultural diversification by connecting with advanced technology (HTPHOTO)
Four years ago, the government’s journey of public welfare started with the waiving of loans of farmers. Today, farmers in the state are moving towards agricultural diversification by connecting with advanced technology (HTPHOTO)
opinion

The transformation of Uttar Pradesh

By Yogi Adityanath
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:58 PM IST
On March 19, we complete four years of our pledge to realise the aspirations of 240 million people of India’s largest state, with endless possibilities of progress
READ FULL STORY
Close
America is back. Diplomacy is back. Alliances are back.” This is, undoubtedly, United States (US) President Joe Biden’s foreign policy bumper sticker. It is this simple, clear, and irrevocably direct message that the US secretary of defence, Lloyd Austin, brings to India on March 19, as he touches down in New Delhi for a short visit. (REUTERS)
America is back. Diplomacy is back. Alliances are back.” This is, undoubtedly, United States (US) President Joe Biden’s foreign policy bumper sticker. It is this simple, clear, and irrevocably direct message that the US secretary of defence, Lloyd Austin, brings to India on March 19, as he touches down in New Delhi for a short visit. (REUTERS)
opinion

The centrality of defence in India-US ties

By Rudra Chaudhuri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Austin’s visit is an opportunity to develop military-to-military ties, enhance joint training, and deepen discussions on the import of emerging technologies
READ FULL STORY
Close
To be fair, Rahul Gandhi has shown no signs of changing the stance he took while demitting office as party chief. He remains convinced that the de jure leadership must move out of the Gandhi family domain. The hiatus between what he thinks and what his mother wants is an open secret. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
To be fair, Rahul Gandhi has shown no signs of changing the stance he took while demitting office as party chief. He remains convinced that the de jure leadership must move out of the Gandhi family domain. The hiatus between what he thinks and what his mother wants is an open secret. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
opinion

In the Congress, the Nehru-Gandhi family has to sit out or step up

By Vinod Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Truth be told, what the Congress needs is the utility, not as much the individual loyalty, of leaders with proven capability. Many among the Group of 23 who sought election-driven intraparty reforms have been assigned duties for the upcoming assembly polls. Why the rest of them are out in the cold remains unclear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP