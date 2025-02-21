No Global North/South divide, the real fight is for justice everywhere

Some may argue that the world is divided between a “Global North” and a “Global South”. But what exactly is meant by that? An economic difference? Of the 20 leading global economies, seven are in the “South”. In the “South”, some countries are 80 times richer than their neighbours. A climate difference? Climate change affects every country in the world, especially small island States and the poorest countries. Among the 10 greatest emitters, if we go by CO2 emissions per inhabitant, there are as many in the North as in the South. Are we talking about a migration difference? The vast majority of migrations are between countries in the South. A political divide? In both the North and the South, there are those who support collective solutions, and conversely, those who support efforts to withdraw from global affairs. In both the North and the South, there is competition between regional powers. In both the North and the South, there are countries that comply with international law and others that flout it. A French national flag flies over the National Assembly in Paris, France, November 28, 2024. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq (REUTERS)

The discussion we should be having, at G20 meetings and everywhere else, is not the supposed clash between North and South, but between those who support the law and those who support might is right.

In France, our moral compass is not guided by North or South, but by justice. We do not avert our eyes from any crisis or violation of international law. A country under attack is a country under attack, and an aggressor country is an aggressor country — this distinction does not change based on whether the country is in the North or the South.

That is why France simultaneously condemns violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza and the West Bank, the October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel, the war of aggression led by Russia against Ukraine, and the atrocities perpetrated by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF in Sudan. That is why it is fully committed to maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon, after working towards its adoption alongside the United States. That is why it is working to bring an end to the clashes in the Great Lakes region, where M23 continues to violate the sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. That is why France is working towards ensuring Syrian men and women can live in peace and freedom in a sovereign, peaceful Syria that is reintegrated in its regional environment. And I have travelled to each of these regions to strongly reassert our beliefs.

The voice of France, which tirelessly defends equality and law, will continue to be heard, at a time when law is contested, if we strengthen this law. This implies that there is a role for everyone to play in global governance, and therefore, that it must be reformed. Every second we waste on the path to the reform of multilateral fora fuels claims that its institutions are illegitimate. France would like to see crucial projects for the future of peace and global governance completed between now and 2026, when our country will hold the presidency of the G7.

As the 80th anniversary of the UN’s creation approaches, let us resolutely move forward so that our institutions reflect today’s world. As again recalled by President Macron during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France last week, India can count on France’s unwavering support to ensure its rightful place on the United Nations Security Council. We must also make progress on the practical implementation of the Paris Pact for People and the Planet initiated by President Macron. Because no country should have to choose between fighting poverty and fighting climate change. Because we need private funding so that development assistance is sufficient, and because we must innovate to support developing countries.

The time to act to bridge the gap between South and North is now. France will fully support the efforts of the South African presidency of the G20 towards this goal — the motto of India’s G20 presidency, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth. One Family. One Future”, must prevail.

Jean-Noël Barrot is minister for Europe and foreign affairs, France. The views expressed are personal