During the youth protests in Delhi on October 10, an estimated 35,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the capital. The significant restrictions on movement, including barricaded roads and closed metro stations, showed that when the State considered something a security priority, it was capable of responding with the necessary police strength. How could the government mobilise such a large police force to prevent people from demonstrating, but these same police are conspicuously absent when citizens need them for women’s safety or to protect people from assault or road danger? (PTI)

The response prompted a question from many: How could the government mobilise such a large police force to prevent people from demonstrating, but these same police are conspicuously absent when citizens need them for women’s safety or to protect people from assault or road danger? Police stations, except in the wealthiest neighbourhoods, tend to be understaffed, and response times can be long. And the free-for-all on India’s highways in the absence of sufficient police patrolling is a serious threat to road safety.

Part of the answer is rooted in the colonial history of the Indian police force. Following the 1857 uprising, the British reorganised policing across the country through the Police Act of 1861. The result was a centrally controlled force to maintain order and suppress dissent across all directly governed British territories.

Given that even at the height of British rule, there were only about 170,000 Europeans in a population approaching 300 million, the police were primarily an instrument of control, designed around the security of the State and its rulers.

In many respects, the Indian police continue to perform that original function. But can a modern democracy afford to leave its most visible institution of public authority organised around such an inheritance, with such less emphasis on investigating crimes, responding to emergencies, and protecting vulnerable people?

The first problem is that India may have too few policemen and policewomen. In 2024, India had approximately 155 police personnel for every 100,000 people, against a sanctioned strength of about 197. More than one in five sanctioned positions was vacant. In comparison, Japan and Germany maintain substantially larger police forces relative to their populations, with approximately 240 and 320 police personnel per 100,000 people, respectively. Even the limited police force in India is largely pre-occupied with VIP security, guarding government installations, escorting prisoners, managing political gatherings, providing traffic control, and attending court proceedings.

The consequences of inadequate staffing became particularly clear during the Covid-19 pandemic. At a meeting with a senior bureaucrat, who wanted to understand how best to balance the public-health benefits of social distancing against the practical challenges of enforcing it, I was told that the government could deploy two policemen to seal off an entire residential colony and enforce a lockdown.

But ensuring that residents maintained social distance while continuing to move around the colony would require perhaps a hundred policemen. He simply did not have a hundred policemen for every colony, and so his only practical option was to impose a complete lockdown.

A shortage can also change the nature of policing. In his recent book, The American Way of Killing, journalist Malcolm Gladwell draws attention to the possibility that officers who are seriously outnumbered may be more inclined to rely on force to establish authority. Although this idea needs further research in the Indian context, it raises an important question: Does a shortage of police make policing itself more adversarial?

An important test of whether India can transform its police force is whether women can move freely and safely in public spaces. Lack of women’s safety affects their ability to study, work, commute, and participate in economic life, and there is high-quality research from India on these questions. Research by Zahra Siddique and others found that an increase in reported sexual assaults in a woman’s local area substantially reduced the probability that she worked outside the home. Fear of violence imposes a real economic cost, keeping women away from employment even when they might otherwise choose to work, and is a drag on the economy.

Accordingly, India needs substantially more women in its police force. Women currently account for only a little over 11% of police personnel, despite government recommendations for 33% representation. A randomised trial involving 180 police stations and 23.4 million people in Madhya Pradesh, found that dedicated Women’s Help Desks increased the registration of gender-based violence complaints, particularly when staffed by women officers.

A study of police patrols in 350 public-space hotspots in Hyderabad where sexual harassment was concentrated found that visible, uniformed police patrols reduced severe forms of harassment, including forceful touching and intimidation, by 27%. They also reduced the likelihood of women leaving these locations because of harassment. The reduction translated into an economic benefit of $14.3 million for the city’s female college graduates each year. Strategically deploying police resources, guided by data on where harassment occurs, can generate significant social and economic returns is an infrastructure investment, as real and potentially as valuable as investment in roads or ports.

Two other institutional changes are necessary. Since 2006, the Supreme Court has recommended that routine investigation and policing be separated from crowd control and other law-and-order responsibilities, but this remains incompletely implemented. Also, there is a need to reduce the disproportionate diversion of police resources to VIP protection. In Delhi, an RTI-based report found that nearly 3,000 Delhi Police personnel were assigned to protect 518 individuals in March 2024. Security should be determined by the nature of the threat, rather than the influence of the person seeking protection.

A modern India needs a modern police force that has evolved beyond its colonial legacy. Development is ultimately about expanding people’s freedoms, as Amartya Sen has argued, and the freedom to live without violence and move about safely must be among its most basic components. A modern India deserves nothing less.

Ramanan Laxminarayan is the author of Bacteria to Buddha: How Cooperation Shaped Consciousness — and Makes us Human. The views expressed are personal