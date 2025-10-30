Sardar Patel Birth Centenary: A life in service of the nation

When India gained independence on August 15, 1947, the British left behind a fractured subcontinent that included more than 560 princely states. Without geographical unity, its hard-won freedom would have been hollow. With vision, determination, and an unyielding will, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first deputy prime minister and home minister, forged these scattered principalities into a single nation, giving independent India its shape and strength. However, the efforts of this great unifier did not receive the recognition he deserved. One of the most striking symbols of Modi’s reverence for Patel stands tall on the banks of the Narmada in Gujarat — the Statue of Unity. (HT Archive)

Decades later, Narendra Modi recognised this omission and took decisive steps to preserve and celebrate Patel’s legacy. Today, the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, stands as a monumental tribute to Sardar Patel, symbolising the nation’s commitment to honouring the legacy of India’s Iron Man.

Coming from Gujarat, the home state of Patel and inspired by his life, the ideals of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” were deeply embedded in Modi’s thoughts and actions from an early age. During the struggle against the Emergency, he had the opportunity to work alongside Maniben Patel, Sardar Patel’s daughter. As the general secretary of the Gujarat Lok Sangharsh Samiti, which spearheaded the anti-Emergency movement, Modi played an active role in several of Maniben’s initiatives, further strengthening his connection to Patel’s legacy.

Sardar Patel’s leadership and administrative acumen were frequent themes in Modi’s lectures as an RSS pracharak, where he urged volunteers to draw inspiration from the former’s spirit of nationalism. Modi’s political journey and principles of governance consistently reflect Patel’s influence.

In 1999, while serving as the party’s national general secretary, Modi visited the Sardar Patel Memorial Society in the UK. There, paying tribute to Patel, he emphasised that true nationalism lies in uniting people under a shared national purpose. Earlier, during the 1990 Ram Rath Yatra movement, when LK Advani was arrested, Modi, along with other BJP leaders, took an oath before Patel’s statue in Ahmedabad. There have been many such moments, small and big, in Modi’s life that indicate how Patel served as a source of inspiration.

As chief minister (CM) of Gujarat, Narendra Modi sought to honour Patel’s legacy not merely in words, but through meaningful action. Many of Gujarat’s development projects were named after Patel. He spearheaded the renovation and expansion of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial in Ahmedabad, transforming it into a major museum and cultural centre.

Every year, on October 31, Patel’s birth anniversary, Modi organised events to educate youth about Patel’s contributions and ideals. Among these initiatives, the Ekta Yatra stood out as a powerful platform for promoting the spirit of national unity.

One of the most striking symbols of Modi’s reverence for Patel stands tall on the banks of the Narmada in Gujarat — the Statue of Unity. Conceived by Modi during his tenure as CM and inaugurated by him as Prime Minister (PM) on October 31, 2018, the statue was envisioned as the tallest in the world, standing at 182 metres. Its height symbolically represents each of Gujarat’s 182 assembly constituencies, serving as a metaphor for unity. Modi personally ensured that the statue’s creation involved the entire nation. Under his leadership, the “Loha Campaign” was launched, in which farmers from over six lakh villages across the country donated iron tools, a tribute from the nation’s backbone to the leader often called the sardar of farmers.

One of Sardar Patel’s unfinished dreams, the Sardar Sarovar Dam Project, was realised through CM Modi’s persistent efforts. The project had long been envisioned by Patel as a solution to Gujarat’s water and power challenges. For decades, it could not achieve its full potential due to resistance against increasing the dam’s height. When Modi became CM, he resolved to complete the project. He undertook fasts, fought a legal battle, and mobilised public support until the dam’s height was finally increased in 2017. Since then, the project has transformed the water and power landscape of Gujarat, changing the lives of millions.

Patel’s contribution to preserving India’s spiritual and cultural heritage found continuity in Modi’s efforts. The reconstruction of the Somnath Temple, originally envisioned by Sardar Patel centuries after it was desecrated, became a guiding model for initiatives to develop pilgrimage and heritage sites across India. As CM, Modi undertook extensive development around Somnath, improving infrastructure and facilities while preserving the temple’s sanctity.

As Gujarat’s CM, Modi also led several initiatives to preserve Patel’s historical legacy. In 2011, the primary school in Karamsad (Sardar Patel’s ancestral village) was renovated and transformed into a memorial called Sardar Smruti Shala.

Patel always wanted Kashmir to fully integrate with India, just like he managed to do with every other princely state. However, Jammu and Kashmir was the only princely state that he did not handle personally, as it was under Jawaharlal Nehru. Modi carried forward Patel’s mission, upholding the principle of “Ek Desh, Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan”, and in August 2019, fully integrated the state with the rest of the nation by abrogating Article 370.

Beyond India’s borders, Modi has ensured that Patel’s legacy is recognised globally. He never misses an opportunity to invite world leaders to visit the Statue of Unity. During the G20 Summit in 2023, several foreign dignitaries paid homage at the statue.

Inspired by Patel’s belief in women’s empowerment, reflected in his 1919 proposal allowing women to contest municipal elections, PM Modi fulfilled a long-pending vision by passing the Women’s Reservation Bill, granting 33% reservation for women in Parliament. In 2018, Modi instituted the Sardar Patel National Unity Award, India’s highest civilian honour for contributions to national integration.

Like Patel, Modi also maintains uncompromising personal integrity in public life. Both leaders have kept their families away from political privileges, dedicating themselves entirely to the service of the nation. Their lives exemplify the same values and commitment to the nation.

Rizwan Kadri, a historian, is a member of the Prime Ministers Museum and Library Society. The views expressed are personal