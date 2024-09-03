Singapore is India’s bridge to Southeast Asia

As India continues to steadily deepen and expand the scope of its strategic outreach in Southeast Asia, Singapore serves as a solid diplomatic anchor for New Delhi. With a bilateral relationship deeply rooted in historical ties, economic synergies, and a shared vision for regional stability and development, Singapore occupies a place of primacy in India’s Act East policy. A defining element of the two countries’ partnership is their diplomatic orientation, which emphasises cultivating and balancing relationships with multiple countries as a means of ensuring regional stability. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singapore this week is set to further underscore the centrality of the island nation in India’s Southeast Asia outreach as the two nations explore new avenues of cooperation in technology, skill development, and regional security.

India was one of the first countries to formally establish diplomatic relations with Singapore, just 15 days after the latter’s independence in August 1965, and bilateral ties got anchored in then prevailing non-aligned sentiment. Over time, this relationship has evolved into a robust partnership characterised by strong economic integration, defence cooperation, and cultural exchanges and underpinned by contemporary strategic imperatives.

With the partnership’s progress, maritime security and defence cooperation have emerged as central elements of the partnership, particularly given the maritime complexities of the Indo-Pacific and Singapore’s strategic location at the Malacca Strait chokepoint. The island nation has consistently supported India’s increasing role in regional maritime security, particularly through joint naval exercises like SIMBEX and multilateral initiatives in the Indian Ocean. SIMBEX has expanded in scope and complexity over the years. While initially focused on anti-submarine warfare, the exercises now cover various naval operations, including maritime interdiction, air defence, and coordinated surface and air combat. In 2023, New Delhi and Singapore also co-hosted the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise. Defence cooperation spans joint military exercises, regular defence dialogues, and agreements that allow the Indian Navy to use Singapore’s facilities for logistical support. This defence collaboration enhances India’s regional strategic maritime reach as far as the South China Sea and reinforces Singapore’s role as a security partner in the Indian Ocean.

Singapore’s centrality in India’s Southeast Asia outreach is also reflected in the two countries’ cooperation in multilateral forums. Both are active members of regional groupings — the ASEAN-India Summit, the East Asia Summit (EAS), and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF). Singapore often serves as a bridge between India and other ASEAN nations, facilitating dialogue and cooperation on issues ranging from trade and connectivity to maritime security and counterterrorism. Both countries have actively promoted the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and have emphasised the importance of adhering to international law in the region, particularly in the South China Sea.

Singapore’s strategic location at the crossroads of the East-West shipping route — one of the world’s most important trade routes — makes it a natural partner for India’s efforts to deepen ties with Southeast Asia. The two countries have come a long way since the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) was signed in 2005. Singapore, today, is one of India’s largest foreign direct investment sources, with investments in sectors like fintech, real estate, and infrastructure. Indian startups and tech firms have a considerable presence in Singapore, using it as a base for regional operations and increasingly looking to the country as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

In recent years, the two countries have acknowledged digitalisation and critical technology as vital sectors for future-oriented cooperation. Singapore’s emphasis on innovation and technology aligns well with India’s goals of becoming a leading digital economy. Strengthening financial connectivity and promoting digital financial inclusion, in 2021, the two countries linked their digital payment systems, Unified Payments Interface and PayNow, enabling instant, low-cost cross-border remittances. Both nations have increased collaboration in the fintech sector, with Singapore acting as a hub for Indian fintech companies looking to expand in Southeast Asia. Joint initiatives in areas like blockchain, digital banking, and cybersecurity have also been pursued, reflecting the shared focus on innovation.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the two countries cooperated closely in managing public health challenges. During the peak of India’s second wave in 2021, Singapore offered significant support with medical supplies and oxygen, while New Delhi offered vaccines to the island-nation under its Vaccine Maitri initiative. Both countries worked together to ensure the resilience of supply chains, particularly for essential goods and services, during the pandemic, which laid the groundwork for future collaboration in supply chain resilience, particularly in critical sectors like pharmaceuticals and technology.

Singapore’s diplomatic prowess has been instrumental in guiding ASEAN’s strategies, emphasising economic development and openness. Its strategic positioning as a neutral and stable force in a region marked by intense geopolitical complexities has enabled the maintenance of balanced relations with major global powers, including the United States and China. This approach aligns closely with India’s diplomatic approach globally.

In Southeast Asia, this enhances India’s ability to partner with Singapore in navigating the intricate power dynamics of the region, enabling it to engage with various countries on its own terms while contributing to regional stability. The continued strengthening of this relationship will be vital in advancing India’s Act East policy in the years to come and in securing its long-term imperatives in the Indo-Pacific.

Harsh V Pant is vice president, studies and foreign policy, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi and professor of international relations at King’s College London. Pratnashree Basu is an associate fellow, Indo-Pacific, at Observer Research Foundation, Kolkata. The views expressed are personal