The first draft that has emerged from the 31st Conference of Parties (COP31) at Antalya calls on countries to take the share of electricity in total energy consumption to 35% by 2035, recognising, among other things, “efforts to triple renewable energy capacity globally ... by 2030”. ISA’s ambition to enable 6,000 GW of global solar deployment will be a pillar of the sustainable energy future that the COP31 has insisted on. (AP)

Since the inception of the COP format, conversations at these negotiations have centred on climate change mitigation and adaptation and how they must move forward together. The International Solar Alliance (ISA), born out of COP21, has championed solar energy as a key driver to both these conversations.

In 2015, the year the Paris Agreement was signed, the world had around 200 GW of solar capacity. Today, it has 3,000 GW. While it took 25 years to install the first 1,000 GW, and the last 1,000 GW came in just 19 months. ISA’s ambition to enable 6,000 GW of global solar deployment will be a pillar of the sustainable energy future that the COP31 has insisted on.

There are some learnings from ISA’s work across 130-member countries focuses on using solar to expand energy access, secure energy for growth, and build energy security and resilience. The last is particularly pertinent in a scenario where uncertainty and disruptions impact energy supply-chains.

ISA has partnered 18 Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and some African countries to build energy resilience, through pooled generation and storage in the case of the former, and patient capital for companies delivering decentralised renewable energy in the case of the latter. The next five years of continued solar growth need integrated systems, solar paired with storage, grids that are flexible and digitised, sound regulation, and finance that developers can actually reach.

The Climate Implementation Bridge set out by the COP31 Presidency helps close an important gap. Countries have priorities and commitments but lack finance, technology, expertise and investment-ready projects to act on them. The Bridge adds no new fund and links existing resources to those needs.

COP 31 must, therefore, prioritise climate implementation initiatives that support Global South in continuing the scale up of solar to 6TW through local currency financing, storage, diversified supply chains and integrated capability-building.

Through South-South cooperation, what worked on one island or in one African market can be adapted in another. Money and panels can take a country only so far. Skilled resources are needed to plan a programme, implement a project, install systems, and keep them running for decades. It is here that something like ISA SHINE (Strategic Hub for Innovation, Network, and Execution) assumes importance.

ISA SHINE is envisioned as a global capability centre (GCC) that will act as solar technology’s Silicon Valley, accelerating bankable project development, grid modernisation, and AI-enabled learning tools across the Global South.

GCC in India trains policymakers, engineers, technicians and entrepreneurs across the alliance’s member countries. Investing in institutions is as crucial as investing in physical infrastructure.

With implementation platforms and partnerships across 130-member countries, ISA is equipped to translate this intent into delivery.

Pledges have to give way to implementation. Gigawatts and tonnes avoided stay on the scorecard. The electrification push at COP31 can only materialise if countries find their own paths to solar-and storage-led electrification that reduces fiscal bill of fossil fuel imports, provides resilience by equipping farmers with reliable irrigation power, fishing families with cleaner, dependable boats, and households and economies that ride out cyclones, droughts and floods.

Climate action is tested in lives on the ground. Solar, as proven, can deliver both halves of climate action: cutting emissions and helping communities adapt.

The 6 TW goal will be twice the size of today’s solar fleet. The journey to that destination needs to be more inclusive, more resilient, and more accessible, and that is what will give the energy transition lasting value for countries, their communities and their citizens.

Ashish Khanna is director general of the International Solar Alliance.The views expressed are personal