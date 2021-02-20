IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / The solution to the farm impasse lies in federalism
Public policies of input subsidies that underpinned the Green Revolution certainly benefited the country broadly. But once farm incomes rose, the rural surplus should have provided the springboard for structural transformation, especially in industry. Instead, it has become a trap slowly asphyxiating the sector (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Public policies of input subsidies that underpinned the Green Revolution certainly benefited the country broadly. But once farm incomes rose, the rural surplus should have provided the springboard for structural transformation, especially in industry. Instead, it has become a trap slowly asphyxiating the sector (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
opinion

The solution to the farm impasse lies in federalism

India must break out of the cycle where states escape their responsibilities and the Centre then pushes in, accumulating more power in the process. Let states take ownership of state subjects
READ FULL STORY
By Devesh Kapur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:59 PM IST

The current imbroglio over the farm laws highlights the Centre’s growing intrusion into what are constitutionally state subjects. But they also highlight another uncomfortable reality. Many of the most serious economic afflictions facing the country — agriculture, water, power, land, health and education — are state subjects. And the failures of the states to do justice on subjects that are well within their constitutional obligations have created space for an activist Centre to weigh in.

Take power. The bleeding of the distribution companies (discoms) has had enormous opportunity costs for state finances. The attempts to stem the bleeding are a veritable alphabet soup – the Accelerated Power Development and Reform Programme (APDRP), the restructured-APDRP, Integrated Power Development Scheme, Financial Restructuring Plan and Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY). But, despite the enormous resources poured into them, their impact is, at best, modest and, at worst, an abject failure. The Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC) has once again attempted to clean the Augean stables of state power finances by recommending extra annual borrowing space based on certain performance criteria in the power sector. Hope springs eternal.

Take another example. “Public Order” and “Police” fall under the “State List” of the Seventh Schedule, putting the onus on state governments for the maintenance of the law and order in their respective states. In 1999, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs (chaired by late President Pranab Mukherjee) observed that “of late the dependence of State Governments, all over, on the Central Para Military Forces in dealing with difficult situations arising on the law and order front has increased significantly… This changing trend over the years has given rise to a situation of dichotomy wherein while on the one hand the State Governments tend to demand more and more power and autonomy, on the other hand they appear to be prepared very inadequately to perform..one of the most primary duties of maintaining law and order and peace and normalcy in their respective State. On every incident of minor or major proportion they tend to seek help of the central police forces, which only throw poor light on the preparedness of their police forces in dealing with adverse situations.”

Little has changed. Over the past two decades, even as the states continued to underinvest in their police, the size of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) doubled, thereby ensuring the creeping federalisation of a state subject.

The story is similar in agriculture. For the vast majority of India’s farmers, the tiny size of their farms means that there is simply no way they can make a decent income on farming alone unless their incomes are artificially boosted by a plethora of input subsidies, price or income supports — or if they are part of the privileged few who have large farms. All the policy options being debated and passed as saviours are — for the vast majority of farmers — “post-dated check on a crashing bank”, as Gandhi once said of a British proposal.

The only viable long-term answer for the majority of India’s farmers, as BR Ambedkar observed a century ago, is to get out of farming. At that time, India’s population was a fifth of what it is today and land fragmentation correspondingly less. Public policies of input subsidies (especially on fertilisers and water) that underpinned the Green Revolution certainly benefited the country broadly, in terms of both aggregate output as well as farmer incomes. But their sell-by date is well-past. Once farm incomes rose, the rural surplus should have provided the springboard for structural transformation, especially in industry. Instead, it has become a trap slowly asphyxiating the sector.

The basic thrust of the farm laws was in the right direction. But their specific details and the manner in which it was done without broad deliberation and building consensus — let alone the manner in which the government has lashed out at critics — has been completely self-defeating. Public policies need to have broad legitimacy among those that it affects and the reality is that these farm laws simply don’t.

A way out of this turmoil might lie in respecting India’s federalism more fully. The Centre should not pass farm laws that affect agriculture markets within states, but this should also mean no central government Minimum Support Price (MSP) and no central government procurement. The states say that agriculture is a state subject. It is. And they should have complete say in what subsidies they want to give their farmers, for which crop, and how. The states that strongly believe in MSP and procurement should have complete ownership of both.

The Centre’s involvement in procurement today is inextricably linked to its obligations under the Right to Food Act. That Act had the right intentions but its cereal obsessiveness is having deeply damaging consequences for agriculture and agro-ecology. As FFC notes, within agriculture, the more the government intervention, the lower the growth. Crops, especially cereals, are lavished with subsidies while fisheries, livestock and horticulture have grown much faster — and are more nutritious.

The Centre should move to replace the Act with a Right to Nutrition Act that eschews specifying the exact cereal and instead offers broad nutritional guarantees from a basket specific to different regional contexts. That change will take time. Until then, the Centre should buy, in the open market, the rice and wheat needed for the public distribution system after the kharif and rabi harvests and maintain buffer stocks for price stabilisation. If states think that the private sector will be exploitative, they can and should do their own procurement. It is only then that they will think hard about crops and costs.

The Centre’s involvement in agriculture markets should be to smoothen pan-India commerce — no state should be able to block inter-state movement of a commodity. For its part, the Centre should not be able to ban agriculture exports if prices rise. Why should farmers not get the upside of prices when they have to suffer the downside when prices go down? If the government is worried about consumer reaction, it should either compensate farmers commensurately or subside the consumer directly, but not force the farmer to do so. And if agriculture is truly to be a state subject, either the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) in the new budget should be discontinued or whatever money is raised should be handed over to the states.

But all this cannot be done overnight. There needs to be an exit ramp for farmers and states to adjust. Here, the Centre should provide a clear road map along with performance-based incentive financing to ease the transition over three to four years.

The farm laws are illustrative of an uncomfortable reality. There are many important issues that states are fully empowered to handle. But they don’t. Problems arise. Then there is a clamour that “the government” should do more. But, inevitably, that means the central government. Of course, the Centre loves this, because it then exercises more power. And that has slowly, but surely, tilted the already imbalanced Union-state relationship even more in favour of the former.

The best bulwark against a hegemonic Centre is stronger federalism. But, for that to occur, states will have to up their game. Fundamentally, unless they bite the bullet and move to develop their non-farm sectors, most farmers will have increasingly precarious livelihoods. And the Centre can best help farmers by assisting states make that transition.

Devesh Kapur is the Starr Foundation South Asia Studies Professor and Asia Programs Director at the Paul H Nitze School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) at Johns Hopkins University, Washington, DC.

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Public policies of input subsidies that underpinned the Green Revolution certainly benefited the country broadly. But once farm incomes rose, the rural surplus should have provided the springboard for structural transformation, especially in industry. Instead, it has become a trap slowly asphyxiating the sector (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Public policies of input subsidies that underpinned the Green Revolution certainly benefited the country broadly. But once farm incomes rose, the rural surplus should have provided the springboard for structural transformation, especially in industry. Instead, it has become a trap slowly asphyxiating the sector (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
opinion

The solution to the farm impasse lies in federalism

By Devesh Kapur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:59 PM IST
India must break out of the cycle where states escape their responsibilities and the Centre then pushes in, accumulating more power in the process. Let states take ownership of state subjects
READ FULL STORY
Close
given vaccine hesitancy, should we shift focus to districts with a worrying number of cases? Has this been thought about? If it has, I’d like to know why it was considered inadvisable (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
given vaccine hesitancy, should we shift focus to districts with a worrying number of cases? Has this been thought about? If it has, I’d like to know why it was considered inadvisable (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
opinion

India’s vaccine strategy needs transparency

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:59 PM IST
This is a matter on which I would expect a carefully thought-out, if not also confident, opinion. Moreover, it needs to be widely known. Silence feels like irresponsibility
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the pandemic, many were given a very short period of training on how to handle the deadly virus and its aftermath (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
During the pandemic, many were given a very short period of training on how to handle the deadly virus and its aftermath (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Incentivise health workers on the ground

By Lalita Panicker
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Even if the remuneration is called an honorarium rather than a salary, state governments must now consider providing Asha workers with the job security that other medical professionals get
READ FULL STORY
Close
The shift is undoubtedly shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic, which demonstrated that a health shock can wreck the economy (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
The shift is undoubtedly shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic, which demonstrated that a health shock can wreck the economy (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Health breaks into the economic mainstream

By Anurag Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Health policy and government spending have often prioritised cure, and had a disproportionate focus on secondary and tertiary care. An economic lens of effi- ciency can further push the preventive, promotive, and primary care components
READ FULL STORY
Close
Even as there was a hope-filled verdict in Delhi, think of the two Dalit girls found dead in Unnao and you remember how much tougher it is for millions of women in India than it is for us (PTI)
Even as there was a hope-filled verdict in Delhi, think of the two Dalit girls found dead in Unnao and you remember how much tougher it is for millions of women in India than it is for us (PTI)
opinion

For India’s women, a week of hope — and anguish

By Barkha Dutt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The Priya Ramani verdict has shut down the debate on the most banal and common question asked of women: Why didn’t you speak up earlier?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite new laws passed in the aftermath of the December 2012 gang rape, India’s women continue to fight a battle of endemic sexual violence. (AP)
Despite new laws passed in the aftermath of the December 2012 gang rape, India’s women continue to fight a battle of endemic sexual violence. (AP)
opinion

Shake power structures to give women dignity

By Namita Bhandare
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The MeToo Movement undoubtedly gave a few women a voice and a platform, but it left out the vast majority of India’s working women, women employed as domestic workers, in brick kilns, as farm labourers, in garment factories. Dalit, tribal, trans and marginalised voices were never heard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harini Nagendra says simple acts of kindness and inclusion can be observed in the city. (HT FILE)
Harini Nagendra says simple acts of kindness and inclusion can be observed in the city. (HT FILE)
bengaluru news

Sharing natural acts of kindness and inclusion

By Harini Nagendra
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Across the road lies the Kanteerava Sports Stadium. This area used to be the home of the Sampangi lake, one of Bengaluru;s largest water bodies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is a moment for all our decision-makers in state governments, courts and Parliament to review their support for Himalayan dams (PTI)
This is a moment for all our decision-makers in state governments, courts and Parliament to review their support for Himalayan dams (PTI)
opinion

Large hydro projects risk Himalayan communities

By Manju Menon and Kanchi Kohli
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:20 AM IST
The Uttarakhand tragedy is a moment to review support for Himalayan dams and construction-based economy
READ FULL STORY
Close
The European Union remains one of the world’s three largest concentrations of economic activity, along with the US and China. Decisions taken by the EU — and Germany in particular — will have major ripple effects on much of the rest of the world (Getty Images)
The European Union remains one of the world’s three largest concentrations of economic activity, along with the US and China. Decisions taken by the EU — and Germany in particular — will have major ripple effects on much of the rest of the world (Getty Images)
opinion

EU’s China dilemma is a sign of things to come

By Dhruva Jaishankar
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:19 AM IST
The shift from a one-world economy to a two-world system will force States to make hard choices. Europe is the testing ground
READ FULL STORY
Close
On vertical devolution, the Centre can maintain the status quo. And, on states vs local governments, the nature of FFC’s grant recommendations reflects the tensions in the refusal of states to fulfill their constitutional obligation to local governments (ANI)
On vertical devolution, the Centre can maintain the status quo. And, on states vs local governments, the nature of FFC’s grant recommendations reflects the tensions in the refusal of states to fulfill their constitutional obligation to local governments (ANI)
opinion

Navigating Centre-state fiscal ties

By Yamini Aiyar
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:35 AM IST
The 15th FC report re-enacts a fundamental tension that lies at the heart of India’s fiscal federal relations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Labelling democratic actors, whether dissenters or protesters, without a watertight case of terrorism, is a slippery slope, and one that is bound to attract unwanted attention. (Shutterstock)
Labelling democratic actors, whether dissenters or protesters, without a watertight case of terrorism, is a slippery slope, and one that is bound to attract unwanted attention. (Shutterstock)
opinion

How India is weakening its case on terrorism

By Kabir Taneja
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Trivialising India’s posture on terrorism in the international community can undo years of steady gains, for the short-term and myopic benefits of political support, ideological upmanship and electoral victories in the country’s never-ending election cycles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Europe is leading the effort to effectively regulate intermediaries. In 2020, building on its e-Commerce Directive, it introduced a comprehensive Digital Services Act for handling online content, liability of intermediaries and diligence requirements, and protection of the fundamental rights of individuals. (Getty Images)
Europe is leading the effort to effectively regulate intermediaries. In 2020, building on its e-Commerce Directive, it introduced a comprehensive Digital Services Act for handling online content, liability of intermediaries and diligence requirements, and protection of the fundamental rights of individuals. (Getty Images)
opinion

Changing the status quo for social media companies in India

By Ambika Khanna
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:35 AM IST
In India, MeitY proposed amendments to the extant Intermediary Guidelines of 2011 in 2018 to include mandatory use of technology in content moderation and data disclosures to the government. These are still under review as the government seeks to align it with the pending Personal Data Protection Bill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This has implications for the financial sector as the government owns LIC, and LIC not just owns Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) but also has stakes in several other financial organisations (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
This has implications for the financial sector as the government owns LIC, and LIC not just owns Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) but also has stakes in several other financial organisations (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
opinion

The world of Indian finance and banking is set for a major overhaul

By Amol Agrawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Apart from privatising banks and establishing what appears to be akin to a bad bank, the government has also decided to privatise a general insurance company and make legislative changes for the listing of Life Insurance Corporation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Will the disengagement and the acceptance of a temporary suspension by India of patrolling rights in one area lead to greater malleability in managing LAC and provide a road map for transiting to an agreed border? (AP)
Will the disengagement and the acceptance of a temporary suspension by India of patrolling rights in one area lead to greater malleability in managing LAC and provide a road map for transiting to an agreed border? (AP)
opinion

What Pangong means for Asian geopolitics

By C Uday Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST
If disengagement leads to a border pact, the deal is prudent. If Beijing uses it as a tactical pause, then New Delhi may regret concessions
READ FULL STORY
Close
The only way to technologically differentiate users is via smart meters, but these are not easy to deploy (Pardeep Pandit/HT Photo)
The only way to technologically differentiate users is via smart meters, but these are not easy to deploy (Pardeep Pandit/HT Photo)
opinion

Enhancing competition in India’s power sector

By Rahul Tongia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Fixing discoms is a pressing need, but it’s worth investing time in figuring out the details, including expected winners and losers, and possibilities for gaming
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP