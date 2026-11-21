The first-ever formal trilateral summit bringing together US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, in Shenzhen, China, marks an important moment in the evolving politics of great-power diplomacy. Held on the sidelines of the APEC summit at Kylin Villa, the meeting was chaired by Xi following separate bilateral engagements. Its significance, however, lies less in the immediate outcomes it produced than in the geopolitical message it sought to convey: The management of the international order remains, in the eyes of its most consequential powers, fundamentally a great-power enterprise.

The Shenzhen summit’s greatest significance lay in its symbolism, projecting the emergence of a G3-style arrangement in which the United States, China and Russia seek to shape the management of international order through exclusive great-power consultations. (Sputnik, Kremlin via AP) more less

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The four-point Declaration toward Peace issued at the conclusion of the meeting was deliberately modest. Yet the very act of bringing Washington, Beijing, and Moscow together represented an attempt to revive the idea of a concert of major powers at a time when the international system is increasingly characterised by strategic competition, institutional fragmentation and multiple theatres of conflict. The summit thus reflected a convergence of interests among three leaders whose broader geopolitical ambitions remain considerably divergent.

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The summit reflected overlapping but distinct strategic calculations among the three leaders. For Trump, it reinforced his faith in personal diplomacy and direct engagement with adversaries as instruments of conflict management, offering an opportunity to address nuclear risks, the Russia-Ukraine war, tensions with Iran, energy security and trade, particularly increased Chinese purchases of American agricultural products. For Xi, hosting and chairing the meeting strengthened Beijing’s claim to a central role in shaping a multipolar international order, allowing China to project itself as a stabilising power while advancing its preferences on nuclear risk reduction, energy security, and UN reform without compromising its strategic red lines. For Putin, the summit offered a valuable opportunity to break out of diplomatic isolation and reclaim international legitimacy by appearing alongside the American and Chinese presidents as an equal. All three leaders saw merit in reasserting great-power diplomacy as a mechanism for managing an increasingly fragmented international order.

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{{^usCountry}} This convergence was less a product of shared geopolitical objectives than of overlapping strategic interests. All three demonstrated an inclination towards managing international crises through selective arrangements among powerful States rather than through broader, more inclusive multilateral frameworks. The four-point declaration reflected this limited but politically significant convergence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This convergence was less a product of shared geopolitical objectives than of overlapping strategic interests. All three demonstrated an inclination towards managing international crises through selective arrangements among powerful States rather than through broader, more inclusive multilateral frameworks. The four-point declaration reflected this limited but politically significant convergence. {{/usCountry}}

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First, the three leaders endorsed reform of the UN to enable it to respond more effectively to contemporary global challenges and fulfil its principal responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. As permanent members of the Security Council, Washington, Beijing, and Moscow possess considerable influence over the future of the institution. Their common endorsement of reform, however, does not necessarily suggest agreement on what such reform should entail.

Second, on energy security, the leaders expressed support for increased production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. In the context of continuing disruptions associated with the Ukraine war and the Iran conflict, the commitment reflected a shared recognition that instability in energy markets has consequences well beyond the immediate regions concerned. Yet the absence of specific production targets, supply arrangements or implementation mechanisms makes it difficult to assess the practical significance of this undertaking.

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Third, the declaration addressed the relationship between international judicial institutions and State sovereignty. The leaders argued that State consent and respect for the immunities of State officials must remain paramount, warning that the International Criminal Court and similar institutions should not abuse their jurisdiction. This position reflects longstanding reservations in Washington, Moscow, and Beijing about the reach and legitimacy of international judicial mechanisms.

Finally, and perhaps most significantly, the declaration reaffirmed the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three leaders agreed to pursue dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation. This language is important given the increasingly complex nuclear environment, the erosion of traditional arms-control arrangements and the growing strategic mistrust among the major powers. Yet it remains a political affirmation rather than an arms-control agreement. There are no commitments on warhead reductions, force postures, verification arrangements or specific timelines for negotiations.

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The omissions are as revealing as the commitments themselves. Neither Ukraine nor Iran featured explicitly in the joint declaration, despite their prominence in the leaders’ wider discussions. There was no agreement on a ceasefire, territorial arrangements or a negotiating framework for Ukraine. Nor was there any concrete understanding on managing the Iran conflict or guaranteeing the security of the Strait of Hormuz. Putin’s subsequent indication that conditions were not conducive to an immediate shift towards direct negotiations with Ukraine further underscored the limits of the summit.

The declaration, therefore, represents a lowest-common-denominator understanding among three powers that have significant differences over the causes, consequences and possible resolution of contemporary conflicts.

The Shenzhen summit’s greatest significance lay in its symbolism, projecting the emergence of a G3-style arrangement in which the United States, China and Russia seek to shape the management of international order through exclusive great-power consultations. While the meeting enhanced Putin’s international legitimacy, elevated China’s diplomatic standing and offered Trump an opportunity to showcase his engagement-driven diplomacy, it also raised concerns about the marginalisation of smaller States, the weakening of inclusive multilateralism and the possible revival of spheres-of-influence politics.

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The Shenzhen summit underscores a central paradox of contemporary international politics: With strategic competition among major powers intensifying, the need for dialogue to prevent escalation is becoming increasingly apparent. The meeting did not signal a strategic rapprochement between Washington, Beijing and Moscow or establish a framework for resolving ongoing conflicts; rather, it demonstrated their willingness to identify limited areas of convergence to manage the consequences of geopolitical rivalry. The summit, in the final analysis, was more consequential in symbolism than substance, creating a channel for dialogue and a shared vocabulary on nuclear risks, energy security and sovereignty while leaving the principal geopolitical fault lines unresolved. Its longer-term significance will depend on whether these political understandings translate into tangible cooperation. Shenzhen, therefore, should be seen not as the beginning of a new international order, but as another manifestation of the great powers’ determination to shape the rules of an increasingly contested one.

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Harsh V Pant is vice-president (research), ORF, New Delhi. The views expressed are personal