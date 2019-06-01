Aditi makes cut at the US Women’s Open

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok birdied three times on her second nine including the final hole to card an even par 71 and make the cut at the US Women’s Open.

Aditi was one-over 143 and placed Tied-33rd as there were still many players yet to complete the round.

Mamiko Higa of Japan, who shot a 6-under-par 65 in her first-ever US Women’s Open round on Thursday, rallied with birdies on three of her last six holes on Friday to post an even-par 71 and maintain a one-stroke lead in the weather-hit second round.

Aditi starting from 10th, bogeyed 14th and had pars on rest of the back nine. On the second nine, she birdied first and second and pushed herself up. But she gave away both those shots on third and fourth before getting another birdie on the ninth.

The round was suspended for nearly two hours in the late afternoon due to thunderstorms. Play was halted for the day with Higa leading Jessica Korda by one stroke.

Korda, 26, put together rounds of 69-68 to sit at 5-under 137.

Amateur Gina Kim, 19, shot 1-over 72 on Friday for a 4-under total of 138 and sits in alone at third among completed players, although Celine Boutier of France, was also at 4 under with four holes left to play.

