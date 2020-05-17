e-paper
Another WWE superstar bites the dust: Former champion reportedly released

This year’s WrestleMania was also telecasted without the presence of an audience and was a two-night affair. Even though WWE is holding its shows, the problem of job losses has affected the wrestlers.

other-sports Updated: May 17, 2020 18:16 IST
Vince McMahon and Triple H.
Vince McMahon and Triple H.(WWE)
         

The coronavirus pandemic has affected most of the sporting world with many events and tournaments getting postponed or cancelled. However, WWE continued to hold its shows at their performance center in Florida without the crowds. This year’s WrestleMania was also telecasted without the presence of an audience and was a two-night affair. Even though WWE is holding its shows, the problem of job losses has affected the wrestlers.

Cost-cutting has been on the mind of several top companies due to the economic slowdown experienced due to the pandemic and it has jolted the professional wrestling industry also.

WWE released several wrestlers in April while also cutting ties with former tag team champion Curtis Axel.

However, now it has been reported by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet that WWE has released Drew Gulak. Then, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported that Gulak was moved from the active wrestler list to the alumni section on WWE.com.

Sapp said that Gulak’s “contract was coming due or expired and he chose not to re-sign.”

Gulak joined WWE’s main roster in 2016 and predominantly wrestled in the cruiserweight division and won the NXT cruiserweight title, which he held for 108 days in 2019.

Gulak was recently involved in a storyline with Daniel Bryan, where they formed a tag team. He even posted videos of himself training Bryan.

 

Here are some of the other wrestlers released by WWE-

Kurt Angle, Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev), Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Zack Ryder (Matthew Cardona), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), Rowan (Joseph Ruud), Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela), Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett), Maria Kanellis, EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt), Lio Rush (Lionel Green), Primo (Edwin Colon) and Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves).

