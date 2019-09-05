Goa swimming coach allegedly molests 15-yr-old swimmer, sacked

other-sports

The Goa Swimming Association has terminated the employment of the coach Surajit Ganguly after a video of him molesting a 15-year old swimmer he was training emerged online.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju announced the termination via his twitter handle after the incident was brought to his notice.

“I have taken a strong view of the incident. The Goa Swimming Association has terminated the contract of coach Surajit Ganguly. I am asking the Swimming Federation of India to ensure that this coach is not employed anywhere in India. This applies to all Federations and disciplines,” Rijiju tweeted.

“Stringent action will be taken through Sports Authority. Firstly, it’s a heinous crime of serious nature so I’ll urge the Police to take stringent penal action against the coach urgently,” Rijiju also tweeted.

The incident allegedly took place in Mapusa, a town in North Goa but the date of the incident is as yet not clear. The girl was lacking concentration in the swimming pool, her father had noticed. After they came to know what happened to the girl, they returned to Rishra in Hooghly district

President of the Swimming Federation of India, and Goa Congress leader Digambar Kamat said that the Sports Authority of Goa “didn’t waste time” in ‘derostering’ him no sooner the video emerged.

“He was not employed by us or any of our associations,” Kamat said but added that he was brought in as there is a shortage of swimming coaches in Goa and the Sports Authority of Goa acceded to requests from some parents to have him coach during specific hours.

“When the video surfaced we didn’t waste time and action was taken,” Kamat said.

An official complaint has been lodged against coach Ganguly.

“A complaint against the coach has been lodged at Rishra police station on Thursday. The father of the swimmer lodged the complaint. Now we will take legal steps against the accused,” said Humayun Kabir, commissioner of Chandannagar Police.

“I just can’t believe that a coach can behave like this with a girl who is his student. If the coach is found guilty he must get the punishment that is due to him,” said Swapan Adak, secretary of Bengal Amateur Swimmer Association.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019