‘Yes, most definitely,’ Stone Cold Steve Austin confirms he is ready to have one last match in WWE

other-sports

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:40 IST

If there is one superstar that the whole WWE universe would like to see make a comeback then it has to be Stone Cold Steve Austin. Such has been the impact of the ‘Texas Rattlesnake’ that the fans of WWE cannot forget his exploits in the squared circle even 16 years after his retirement. He has been one of the few wrestlers to stick to his word and stay retired from professional wrestling. But can he make a return to the WWE and have one last match? It seems so.

This is not even the fans or any other media outlet speculating, it has come from the horse’s mouth. Recently on his podcast “The Steve Austin Show”, Stone Cold talked about the possibility of having a farewell match in the WWE. This is where he confirmed that he is feeling a lot better in his nerves and could possibly step inside the ring.

READ | After years of infrequent appearances, Brock Lesnar is here to stay now

“For the last couple of weeks, down there at the RAW reunion in Tampa, down there at the Madison Square Garden show at Monday Night RAW – people always ask me, ‘Hey man, you’re still in really good shape. You got one more match left in you?’ And I tell them, ‘Man.’ I say, ‘You know, it’s a tough thing to think about.’

‘Physically, would I be able to have one more match? Yes, most definitely, and I could make it to that match without being injured.

‘Although the risks are always there, just because I think all of the surgeries, I had… where I had the spinal stenosis, and getting that bone spur taken off my spinal cord – I’m in a good place. Nerves are feeling a lot better than they use to. So, you know, in theory, could I have a match? In theory, yes.”

Although Stone Cold has continued to appear in the WWE for the past 15 years in different capacities, his match came in 2003. He faced The Rock at WrestleMania XIX and it was last time ever that we saw Stone Cold have a match in the WWE. Austin confirmed that neck injury forced him to quit wrestling and the doctors had advised him that an awkward move performed on him could have resulted in him being permanently disabled or even death.

READ | ‘It was an insult,’ Chris Jericho reveals WrestleMania incident that led to his exit from WWE

He most recently appeared on Raw to moderate a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman while also making an appearance at the RAW Reunion. He has been the go-to man for Vince McMahon if the company needs a spike in its ratings.

So if Stone Cold is indeed interested in having one last match in the WWE then who should be his opponent? There is a man who is using his legendary ‘Stunner’ in the WWE these days.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 14:24 IST