Part-time or full-time, how long will Brock Lesnar stay on WWE SmackDown?

Sep 23, 2019

There was a shocking development last week when Brock Lesnar emerged from the titantron and announced his arrival to WWE SmackDown Live. It has been rumoured for long that Lesnar is going to play a big part when SmackDown moves to Fox and those speculations were confirmed when the ‘Beast Incarnate’ challenged Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship. The match is going to take place on the first episode of SmackDown on Fox and will be Lesnar’s first match on the blue brand since 2004.

Vince McMahon pulled out all his trump cards for the opening show and Lesnar was his ace in the pack.

Fans are dreading the prospect of Lesnar holding the WWE Championship as his history hasn’t been kind to his reputation. There is no doubt that Lesnar is a world-famous superstar and his name value his next to none. But with perks comes precaution. Lesnar has been a part-time attraction for the WWE and his last run with the Universal Championship saw him defend it just 7 times in around 24 months (including his second run with the belt).

So how long will Lesnar stick with the WWE after his match with Kofi? Will it be another absentee champion case or is Kofi going to stun the world?

The odds are firmly stacked against Kofi Kingston and it is likely that Lesnar would become champion when SmackDown moves to Fox. However, there is good news for the WWE fans as it has been reported that Lesnar is going to stick around longer on SmackDown.

Wrestling Inc.’s Joshua Gagnon has reported that Lesnar is being advertised for the Oct. 11, Oct. 25 and Nov. 15 editions of SmackDown, so it is likely that he will continue to make appearances on the blue brand.

Lesnar has been a regular on Raw since he made his comeback to the WWE in 2012. Lesnar has always wrestled on PPV events for the WWE and even his last match on TV was in 2004. His last match in the WWE was at SummerSlam when he was defeated by Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

So it is nice turn of events to see Lesnar fight it out on free television.

It also rumoured that Lesnar might fight for the title again at Hell in a Cell. However one thing is for sure that Lesnar will be involved when WWE goes to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on October 31.

