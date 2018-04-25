 Jeremy wins two medals at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship | other sports | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Jeremy wins two medals at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship

Jeremy Lalrinnunga registered his best total of 250 kg to win the silver in youth section and a bronze medal in the junior section of the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship

other sports Updated: Apr 25, 2018 18:28 IST
Jeremy Lalrinnunga won a silver and a bronze at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship
Jeremy Lalrinnunga won a silver and a bronze at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship(Getty Images)

India’s Jeremy Lalrinnunga (56 kg) broke two national records to win a silver and a bronze medal at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship at Urgench, Uzbekistan.

Lalrinnunga registered his best total of 250 kg to win the silver in youth section and a bronze medal in the junior section.

The 15-year-old created national records in youth boys and junior men during his lift of 250 kg, the Indian Weightlifting Federation said in a statement issued here.

Sidhant Gogoi, 14, finished with a bronze medal with a lift of 243 kg in youth boys section.

Sidhant Gogoi, 14, finished with a bronze medal with a lift of 243 kg in youth boys section.

Earlier, two Indian woman athletes from Odisha won a silver and a bronze medal.

Jhilli Dalabehera (48 kg) clinched the silver medal in junior women after lifting 166 kg (73+93), while Sneha Soren (48 kg) lifted 145 kg (63+82) to bag the bronze medal in Youth Girls.

Jacob Vanlaltluanga won a bronze medal in the 62kg youth boys with a total lift of 239 kg (108 kg (Silver medal) in Snatch + 131 kg in Clean and Jerk).

