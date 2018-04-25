Jeremy wins two medals at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship

India’s Jeremy Lalrinnunga (56 kg) broke two national records to win a silver and a bronze medal at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship at Urgench, Uzbekistan.

Lalrinnunga registered his best total of 250 kg to win the silver in youth section and a bronze medal in the junior section.

The 15-year-old created national records in youth boys and junior men during his lift of 250 kg, the Indian Weightlifting Federation said in a statement issued here.

Sidhant Gogoi, 14, finished with a bronze medal with a lift of 243 kg in youth boys section.

Earlier, two Indian woman athletes from Odisha won a silver and a bronze medal.

Jhilli Dalabehera (48 kg) clinched the silver medal in junior women after lifting 166 kg (73+93), while Sneha Soren (48 kg) lifted 145 kg (63+82) to bag the bronze medal in Youth Girls.

Jacob Vanlaltluanga won a bronze medal in the 62kg youth boys with a total lift of 239 kg (108 kg (Silver medal) in Snatch + 131 kg in Clean and Jerk).