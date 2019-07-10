Manish Kaushik beats Shiva Thapa to earn World Boxing Championships spot

Manish Kaushik dealt a big blow to Shiva Thapa’s hopes, beating him in the national selection trials to book a berth in the Indian squad for the World Boxing Championships to be held in Ekaterinburg, Russia from September 7-21. Thapa had revived his career when he won bronze at the Asian Championships in April for his fourth medal from the meet. If he thought he had settled his rivalry with Kaushik when he defeated him in the final of 60kg at the India Open, it was not the case. The Commonwealth Games silver medallist bounced back to exact revenge in the 63kg trials in Patiala, the 23-year-old Kaushik winning in a split decision.

READ | Indian archery staring at certain suspension

Kaushik beat Thapa at the India Open last year, but lost to him twice this year. Based on their recent performances and rankings, the top two boxers from each category were eligible for the trials. Thapa and Kaushik had to step up to 63kg because it is an Olympic category.

“I was under pressure because I had lost to Shiva at the trials before the Asian Championships and then at the India Open,” Kaushik said.

‘Worked hard’

“I worked hard on my game and my coach from Services, Narendra Rana, had devised a good strategy. I waited for Shiva to attack and played a counter game. I began well and after the first round I played freely,” said the national champion from Bhiwani.

READ | Mirabai wins gold at Commonwealth Senior Weightlifting Championship

“It will be my first World Championships and I want to return with a medal. Shiva is a World Championships medallist (bronze, 2015) and beating him has given me a big boost,” he added. Amit Panghal (52kg) did not have to take part in the trials as he was given a place in the squad on account of winning gold at the Asian Championships.

Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg), Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg) were the others who made it to the squad by winning their respective trials.

India have won only four bronze medals at the World Championships.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 10:16 IST