Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota live updates, Women’s World Boxing Championships Final: Mary Kom eyes historic gold

Preview: Legendary India pugilist Mary Kom will look to add a fresh feather into her already illustrious cap when she take on Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota in the final of the 48 kg category at the Women’s World Boxing Championships on Saturday. Kom sealed a place in the championship clash by beating North Korean Kim Hyang by unanimous verdict. At 35, Kom showcased her strong defensive skills and counter-attacked with vigour to storm into the final, staying on course for her historic sixth gold medal.

Follow Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota Live Updates, below -

15:52 hrs IST Mary’s previous title wins at World Championships Mary had clinched the gold medal on five occasions -- 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 -- besides bagging a silver on her debut in 2001. She has already secured a silver but Mary will definitely go for gold today.





15:45 hrs IST Mary eyes historic record Having already secured her seventh medal at the World Championships, the most in the history of the competition, Mary Kom would be looking to win her sixth gold when she faces the Ukrainian, who defeated Madoka Wada of Japan by unanimous verdict. At present, Mary and Katie Taylor of Ireland have both five titles each but the Indian will have the opportunity to be in a league of her own.





15:38 hrs IST Road to final Mary Kom stormed into the final of the 48 kg category after beating North Korea’s Kim Hyang-Mi with a tactically brilliant performance in the semi-final. Outdone by her opponent’s reach and bigger physical presence, the experienced boxer showed great dexterity as she moved quickly on her feet and avoided a flurry of punches from her opponent to keep scoring points.



