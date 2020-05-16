PV Sindhu on concern around fitness of players amid lockdown: Many are worried and frustrated, but we’ve to accept the situation

Among several other things that one finds tough to do during the lockdown, is staying fit. It is a big concern especially for athletes, as their training routines and formal coaching have gone for a toss. Badminton ace PV Sindhu, too, admits missing “playing the game with opponents”, which “enables us to improve our moves and techniques”. But not one to compromise on any aspect of her game, she has been religiously working out at home.

Giving a glimpse of her daily regime, she shares, “I exercise, do strengthening workouts, squats, push-ups, burpees, jumps-squats, skipping and more. I also run, do stepper exercise, use sandbags for weight as well as knee workouts. Also, I’m eating right, as I can’t compromise on my health and fitness.”

Along with athletes, coaches, too, have voiced their concern around the players’ fitness levels. “Many are worried, impatient and frustrated, too. It does feel bad, I know. But, we have to accept the situation and stay positive,” says Sindhu, who won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Acknowledging that it might take time for both players and sports enthusiasts to come back to the court and stadiums, she states, “Once we get back, it’s essential to follow social distancing. Though it won’t happen anytime soon, that’s alright.”

The 24-year-old urges everyone to concentrate on taking care of themselves and their loved ones. “Only when our lives are secure can we follow our dreams,” she says, adding, “Right now, it’s important to stay home and follow proper sanitisation. Negative thoughts can be controlled; meditation helps. Do things that you enjoy — reading, drawing, cooking... Keep your mind occupied.”

Sindhu, who is spending the much-needed time with family, is also learning to cook and stitch. “I’d rather learn something new than keep worrying about the situation,” she quips.

Perhaps that’s the reason why Sindhu didn’t sulk over the Tokyo Olympics and other international tournaments being deferred due to the pandemic. “When I came back from England, I could see it coming. Such decisions (lockdown) have been taken rightly. My first reaction was that I’ve got some more time to prepare well,” she explains.

As someone who believes in “keeping things light both on and off the court”, Sindhu adds that life isn’t just about one thing. “We need to value everything we have. I try to maintain a balance even on my social media, be it with my messages or sharing fun moments,” she observes .