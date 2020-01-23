e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Sonia Lather in semis, Nikhat Zareen bows out of Strandja Memorial

Sonia Lather in semis, Nikhat Zareen bows out of Strandja Memorial

However, former junior world champion Zareen was beaten by a similar margin in her last-eight stage clash against American Christina Cruz.

other-sports Updated: Jan 23, 2020 20:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Nikhat Zareen during the practice session.
Nikhat Zareen during the practice session.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Former world silver-winner Sonia Lather (57kg) entered the semi-finals to be assured of a medal but defending champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) bowed out of the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Thursday.

Lather, also a two-time Asian silver-medallist, clinched a 3-2 triumph over Ireland’s Michaela Walsh in a hard-fought contest.

However, former junior world champion Zareen was beaten by a similar margin in her last-eight stage clash against American Christina Cruz.

Zareen had claimed a gold medal at the previous edition of the event, which is in its 71st edition this year.

Among the men, four-time Asian silver medallist Shiva Thapa (63kg), Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) and Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg) will compete in the quarterfinals later tonight.

tags
top news
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan
Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
Assam: Over 600 militants of 8 outfits surrender, submit over 170 weapons
Assam: Over 600 militants of 8 outfits surrender, submit over 170 weapons
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports