e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Sports Minister sanctions Rs 5 lakh for financially distressed Wushu player

Sports Minister sanctions Rs 5 lakh for financially distressed Wushu player

According to a release issued by the sports ministry, the 22-year-old athlete, who has won 24 gold medals at the state Wushu Championship, was sanctioned the money through the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.

other-sports Updated: Jul 30, 2020 12:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Shiksha.
Shiksha.(Twitter)
         

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for Shiksha, a Haryana-based wushu player, who was forced to work as a farm labourer due to severe financial distress in times COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release issued by the sports ministry, the 22-year-old athlete, who has won 24 gold medals at the state Wushu Championship, was sanctioned the money through the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.

Shiksha, who is also pursuing her BSc in sports science said she is grateful to the Sports Minister for his intervention.

“I don’t have words to thank the Sports Minister for his noble gesture and sending across Rs 5 lakh at a time like this,” she said.”I am absolutely determined to get back to my training at the earliest and it’s so good to see such a proactive minister who cares for the athletes. I promise everyone that within a year, I will win a gold medal for the country.”

tags
top news
3 Assam Rifles soldiers killed, 6 injured in attack by Manipur terror group
3 Assam Rifles soldiers killed, 6 injured in attack by Manipur terror group
Priest, 15 policemen involved in Ram temple event in Ayodhya test Covid-19 +ve
Priest, 15 policemen involved in Ram temple event in Ayodhya test Covid-19 +ve
‘Two Indian companies in clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine’: Health minister
‘Two Indian companies in clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine’: Health minister
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
Delhi govt cuts taxes, diesel price slashed by over Rs 8
Delhi govt cuts taxes, diesel price slashed by over Rs 8
LIVE: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till August 31
LIVE: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till August 31
Dhoni or Ponting? Afridi names the better captain
Dhoni or Ponting? Afridi names the better captain
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In