Tokyo governor says best case for Olympics is with venues full of spectators

Koike, speaking at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan, warned that Tokyo was seeing a rise in infections among older residents, including cases where people had contracted the virus while eating out and brought it home to elderly relatives.

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo's Governor Yuriko Koike delivers a speech during the grand opening ceremony of the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, which will host artistic swimming, diving, and swimming events at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File photo(REUTERS)
         

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday the best case scenario for the Summer Olympics next year is to have venues full of spectators, as organisers debate how to plan for the Games amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world is grappling with a rise in Covid-19 infections and daily cases in Tokyo rose to record highs above 500 last week.

Koike, speaking at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan, warned that Tokyo was seeing a rise in infections among older residents, including cases where people had contracted the virus while eating out and brought it home to elderly relatives.

