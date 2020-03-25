e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / World chess body postpones Olympiad to 2021

World chess body postpones Olympiad to 2021

The global chess body issued a statement saying that the Olympiad and the FIDE Congress, slated to be held in August in Moscow and Khanty-Mansiysk respectively, are rescheduled to the summer of 2021 at the same locations.

other-sports Updated: Mar 25, 2020 11:45 IST
PTI
PTI
Chennai
The world governing body of chess, FIDE, has postponed the Olympiad
The world governing body of chess, FIDE, has postponed the Olympiad(Twitter)
         

The world governing body of chess, FIDE, has postponed the Olympiad, scheduled for August 5-17 in Moscow, to 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global chess body issued a statement saying that the Olympiad and the FIDE Congress, slated to be held in August in Moscow and Khanty-Mansiysk respectively, are rescheduled to the summer of 2021 at the same locations.

“As you know, the Chess Olympiad is the most popular FIDE event, attended by thousands of people, including players, coaches, officials, and spectators,” the statement said.

“The mission of Chess Olympiads is not only to determine the sportive results but also to popularize our game and unite chess lovers around the world in this truly global sports festival.”

“At the same time, FIDE is deeply concerned about the growing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on people’s lives,” FIDE said FIDE added that the decision was made after reading several World Health Organistaion (WHO) reports indicating the increase in the number of cases. The pandemic has caused over 18,000 deaths so far while infecting more than 400,000 people worldwide.

“Taking into account the reports from the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicating the constant increase in the number of cases worldwide, and given the IOC statement regarding the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, FIDE has decided to postpone the 44th Chess Olympiad (including the competition for players with disabilities) and the FIDE Congress,” it said.

FIDE added that it will continue to work hard in order to support various chess activities, at the same time caring first and foremost about the health and well-being of the entire chess community.

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand and Koneru Humpy were scheduled to lead the Indian teams in the open and women’s categories respectively in the Olympiad.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc with sporting schedules across the globe leading to cancellations and postponements of events.

top news
At G-20 meet tomorrow, PM Modi’s push to turn Covid-19 into global fight
At G-20 meet tomorrow, PM Modi’s push to turn Covid-19 into global fight
Suicide bombers attack Sikh place of worship in Kabul
Suicide bombers attack Sikh place of worship in Kabul
Covid-19 kills nearly 200 in New York; US visitors told to self-quarantine
Covid-19 kills nearly 200 in New York; US visitors told to self-quarantine
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
After 27 years, Ram Lalla shifted out of makeshift temple in Ayodhya
After 27 years, Ram Lalla shifted out of makeshift temple in Ayodhya
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
2020 Skoda Rapid’s launch in this country signals a possible India arrival
2020 Skoda Rapid’s launch in this country signals a possible India arrival
Xiaomi’s Redmi SmartTV Max is a 98-inch monster
Xiaomi’s Redmi SmartTV Max is a 98-inch monster
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Topper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports