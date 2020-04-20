e-paper
WWE adds new twist to Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE Money in the Bank: The wrestlers will start the match at the bottom of the building and they will have to make their way up to the roof in order to claim the coveted prize.

other-sports Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Twitter)
         

The Money in the Bank ladder match has carved its own place in the WWE folklore and with the winner claiming a guaranteed shot at the title of his/her choosing, the match holds a lot of significance to the wrestlers. It is generally a ladder match where the wrestlers have to retrieve the briefcase but with the company looking to innovate in order to grab the attention of the viewers, this year’s matches will be a bit different. “The match begins on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters, but the briefcases – containing contracts for a championship match anytime, anyplace – will be hanging all the way up on the roof of the corporate tower,” the official website of WWE explained. 

The event will take place at the WWE Headquarters this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the briefcase will be placed at the roof of the building. The wrestlers will start the match at the bottom of the building and they will have to make their way up to the roof in order to claim the coveted prize.

A look at the complete match card for WWE Money in the Bank 2020 -

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Miz and Morrison vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Tamina

WWE Women’s Tag TeamChampions Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss vs. Dana Brooke and Carmella

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Additionally, a mixed tag team match is also expected where Mandy Rose teams with Otis against the team of Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville.

