WWE confirms first COVID-19 case among its ranks

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 13:27 IST

The WWE has confirmed the first COVID-19 case in their roster but it is not an in-ring talent. According to a report in Pro Wrestling Sheet, the individual is an on-camera talent but not a wrestler and it also stated that he most probably contracted the virus after going out to dinner with friends who work in the health care industry. Earlier, a number of big names opted out of Wrestlemania 36 due to the pandemic and although it was filmed in a closed location, names like The Miz and Roman Reigns decided to skip the mega event.

“We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete,” WWE said in a statement. “The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery.”

The news of the positive case came a short time after WWE announced that they will be resuming their live tapings but no fans will be allowed in the arena. In the recent past, the company has been heavily criticised for holding its events amid the ongoing pandemic after they decided to shoot in a closed set at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida. Along with RAW and Smackdown, Wrestlemania 36 was also shot in the same location.

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times,” WWE told ESPN. “We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.”