Bihar opposition alliance in talks with left to get poll arithmetic right

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 10:53 IST

The Grand Alliance (GA) in Bihar is treading cautiously this time to firm up alliance in the face of growing dissension with the camp, aware that the electoral arithmetic would require it to fill the big void left by the JD-U after 2015 assembly elections. This time JD-U is in the National Democraric Alliance (NDA).

Though Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)-Secular of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi has moved out of the GA, sources in the Opposition alliance said it was not too much of a concern, as talks were already underway with the left parties, which have their cadres in several constituencies of the state despite their depleting strength over the years.

CPI-ML general secretary Dipankar Bhattachary had earlier also called for Opposition unity in Bihar, even if it required some compromises by all the constituents, to stop the NDA from returning to power in the forthcoming elections by checking fragmentation of votes.

In that backdrop, RJD state president Jagtanand Singh’s separate talks with the CPI-ML leaders and a group of CPI-CPM leaders on Tuesday and Wednesday assumes significance.

CPI-ML was the only left party in 2015 Assembly elections to have opened its account and won three seats against the formidable Grand Alliance (GA) comprising the JD-U, RJD and the Congress. All the six left parties had then fought jointly, independent of both the GA and NDA.

Even during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, left parties were out of the GA over denial of ticket to CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar and differences on seat-sharing formula.

That the RJD and the CPI-ML could be coming closer was apparent during the one-day monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly, when the latter allowed the leader of Opposition Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav to consume its time while speaking.

CPM leader Sarvoday Sharma said there had been regular meetings of left parties and there is a general understanding in favour of a broader Opposition alliance, with the RJD, being the biggest party, at the centre of the formation.

“An effective campaign for a viable alternative could make the difference as chief minister Nitish Kumar will have to face the anti-incumbency factor and also account for the government’s failure in addressing people’s basic concerns,” he added.

After the whitewash in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when RJD could not even open its account and the Congress could manage just one seat, the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections scheduled in October-November is understandably not going to be easy for the faction-ridden Grand Alliance (GA) to turn the table. To pose another challenge, six of its sitting MLAs have already shifted to the JD-U, while party veteran Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is still sulking over the prospect of ‘bahubali’ Rama Singh’s induction.

The electoral mathematics weighs heavily in favour of the existing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising the BJP, JD-U and the LJP. The depleting strength of the RJD amidst speculations about more crossovers would only make it more difficult for the GA. Shyam Razak’s return to the RJD fold has been the only significant induction in the party.

In 2015, BJP had emerged the party with the largest vote share of 24.5%, but still lost in seat count against the combined might of the GA, as JD-U tilted balance against it.

“It is all about numbers in the end. Left parties have their pockets of influence. Though they may not have the strength to convert their strength to seats, they can certainly add to the GA numbers, which will require some catching up to do to get closer to the NDA numbers. It will help the left parties also,” said a senior RJD leader, adding RJD chief Lalu Prasad was also for it, as was the Congress.

With the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) of former union minister Upendra Kushwaha and Vikashsheel Insaan Paery (VIP) of Mukesh Sahni also appearing to stay with the GA, the opposition hopes to take on the NDA.