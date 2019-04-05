Lok Sabha election 2019: Congress’ Milind Deora is frank, suave and expected to shore up party prospects

Milind Deora, now 42 years old, became one of India’s youngest members of Parliament when he was elected in 2004, at the age of 27, as the candidate of the Congress party.

The two time MP between 2004 and 2014, Milind Deora has also handled the responsibility of the ministry of state for communications, information technology and shipping between 2011 and 2014.

Milind studied business administration at Boston University before he returned to India. In Mumbai, he formed a non-government organisation Sparsh, providing computer education in 100 schools and also helping poor students with textbooks and uniforms.

(Click here for full coverage of Lok Sabha elections 2019)

He joined the electoral politics in 2004. During his stints as an MP, Milind was known for his frank views on various issues even though his party was in power. He strongly supported the right to information bill and was opposed to the ordinance to protect politicians with criminal records which was later scrapped at the behest of Rahul Gandhi. As a minister, Milind came up with a policy to reduce the telecom tower emissions to reduce health risks for the citizens.

Milind is now set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 on a Congress ticket from Mumbai South constituency for the third time in a row. He is pitted against incumbent Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant. This is the same constituency from which his father Murli Deora was elected MP five times.

Read: Profile of Congress leader from Kerala Shashi Tharoor

He first won the seat in 2004 by defeating veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaywantiben Mehta and in 2009 beat Shiv Sena’s Mohan Rawle. In 2014, he lost to Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena. Milind, however, remained in touch with his constituency and is now back in the fray to fight another battle.

However, he has also been given another responsibility by the party leadership. On March 25, Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed him as president of Congress’ Mumbai unit. He is expected to stop the infighting in the party’s Mumbai unit and lead it in two crucial elections - the April-May Lok Sabha as well as assembly elections scheduled to be held in October November this year. His new responsibility is considered as important and prestigious within the party.

Read: Profile of BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore

The city is the financial capital of the country and elects as many as six MPs and 36 members to the state legislative assembly. Incidentally, this key post was also held by Milind’s father Murli Deora for over two decades from 1981 to 2003.

A passionate guitar player, Milind has been a member of several bands including Delhi-based outfit Tightrope. He finds time from his busy schedule to follow his passion. Milind’s elder brother Mukul is a film producer, musician and entrepreneur. Milind is married to Pooja Shetty Deora, who is also a film producer.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 15:35 IST