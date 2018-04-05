Salman Khan sentenced to five years’ jail term in blackbuck case
Apr 05, 2018 14:43 IST
/
Bollywood star Salman Khan arrives to appear before a court in Jodhpur. The actor was convicted in the blackbuck case on Thursday. (AP)
/
Salman Khan's sisters Alwira Khan and Arpita Khan arrive at the court for a hearing in the Black Buck hunting case. (PTI)
/
The quantum of punishment will be pronounced soon for Salman Khan. (PTI)
/
Saif Ali Khan has been acquitted in the case. (AFP)
/
Sonali Bendre has also been acquitted in the blackbuck case. (AFP)
/
Bollywood actor and designer Neelam Kothari was acquitted in the blackbuck case. (AFP)
/
Tabu, who will soon be seen in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Missing, has been acquitted in the case. (AFP)
/