Afghanistan seal remarkable ICC World Cup qualifier title, beat West Indies by seven wickets
Mar 25, 2018 23:06 IST
Afghanistan secured a seven-wicket victory over West Indies to clinch the ICC World Cup qualifying title in a remarkable way after entering the super-six stage without any points. (ICC)
West Indies, who had earlier lost to Afghanistan in the league stage of the ICC World Cup qualifier, won the toss and chose to bat in the final in Harare. (ICC)
Afghanistan struck at regular interval to dent West Indies in the first 10 overs. (ICC)
Rashid Khan created history as he became the fastest to 100 ODI wickets, beating Mitchell Starc’s record of 52 games and achieving the feat in just 44 matches. (ICC)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the 16-year-old Afghanistan offspinning sensation, picked up 4/43 to wreck West Indies. (ICC)
Afghanistan bowled West Indies out for 204 as they chased a remarkable title. (ICC)
Mohammad Shahzad got going with some clean hits as he put Afghanistan on course with a blistering 84 (ICC)
Chris Gayle took two wickets but Afghanistan were on course for a famous win. (ICC)
Mohammad Nabi sealed the title with three sixes off Gayle as Afghanistan won the title by seven wickets. (ICC)
