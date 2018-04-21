 IPL 2018: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul guide KXIP to mammoth win over KKR | cricket | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 21, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

IPL 2018: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul guide KXIP to mammoth win over KKR

Apr 21, 2018 21:23 IST

latest photogalleries

featured photos