IPL 2018: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul guide KXIP to mammoth win over KKR
Apr 21, 2018 21:23 IST
/
KL Rahul guided Kings XI Punjab to victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2018 match on Saturday. (AFP)
/
Chris Gayle was at his explosive best as he was unbeaten on 62. (AFP)
/
Chris Gayle and KL Rahul made short work of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers. (BCCI)
/
Rain stopped play at the Eden Gardens for 95 minutes after which KXIP were given a revised target of 125 in 13 overs. (BCCI)
/
Chris Lynn was the top scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders as they reached 191/7. (BCCI)
/
Karun Nair (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after taking the catch of Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Sunil Narine. (AFP)
/
Robin Uthappa in action for Kolkata Knight Riders against Kings XI Punjab. (BCCI)
/
Mujeeb Zadran celebrates the wicket of Sunil Narine of the Kolkata Knight Riders. (BCCI)
/
Dinesh Karthik also played a usual innings of 43 to take KKR to a respectable total. (AFP)
/